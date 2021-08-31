MADISON — A Madison man with criminal charges piling up against him failed to appear in court on Monday and subsequently had a warrant issued for his arrest.
Nathaniel Mahlin, 21, was scheduled to appear in Madison County District Court Monday afternoon on a motion to revoke bond by the Madison County Attorney’s Office.
Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, had filed the motion to revoke bond that Mahlin had posted in four separate cases dating back to March 2019.
Smith’s motion came on the heels of an Aug. 14 arrest in which Mahlin was allegedly driving under suspension and had THC oil, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle in Stanton County. He posted bond less than a week after the alleged Stanton County incident.
On Monday, one of the attorneys representing Mahlin, Brad Ewalt, was given notice in court that a cousin of Mahlin’s had called the courthouse and told court staff that Mahlin was at a Lincoln hospital seeking “mental health treatment.”
Judge James Kube then called for a recess and asked for attorneys to verify that Mahlin had checked into the hospital.
Once court resumed, Smith told Kube that the hospital Mahlin was claimed to have checked into had no record of Mahlin being admitted.
Further, it was confirmed that Mahlin does in fact have a cousin, but that cousin knew nothing about the phone call, Smith said.
“Somebody called the court office and lied to them,” Smith said.
Kube then ordered that an arrest warrant be issued for Mahlin, whose address is listed in rural Madison.
Of the nine Madison County charges against Mahlin, six of them are felonies, the most serious of which is first-degree sexual assault, a Class 2 felony. A victim alleged in April 2020 that Mahlin had forced her to have sex with him about 10 times from 2013 to 2019.
In a second case, Mahlin faces charges of theft ($5,000-plus), possession of methamphetamine, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and criminal mischief ($5,000-plus). That incident allegedly occurred in April 2020.
Mahlin also faces an intentional child abuse charge stemming from a separate alleged April 2020 incident. Further, he is suspected of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest in May 2020 and also has a pending case involving issuance of bad checks in county court.
In total, he faces a maximum of 82 years in prison.
Bond had previously been set in each of Mahlin’s district court cases totaling $215,000. A defendant is required to post 10% of the bond to be released, so Mahlin or somebody on his behalf has posted $21,500 for him to remain out of jail.
Ewalt and Melissa Figueroa are representing Mahlin in two cases each. Both attorneys requested for Monday’s hearing to be continued, to which Smith objected.
“He knew about today. Some of those bonds are assigned, and people have been trying to get him to come in,” Smith said. “Somebody called the court and lied about his whereabouts. I would like my motion to revoke to be sustained.”
Mahlin is scheduled for a jury trial involving each of his district court cases on Monday, Nov. 8.