Volunteers make Pilger event succeed

PILGER — The first year, a few volunteers gathered together on a summer’s evening to raise money for the Pilger swimming pool. Sweet corn was on the menu, and the meat was cooked on a several grills set up under a shelter at the park. About 190 people showed up.
Today that event attracts a number well over 1,000 from surrounding counties and has raised close to $200,000 in the 21 years since its inception. This year’s feed took place Wednesday evening.
Barb and Ron Wolverton of Pilger are the organizers; however, they cheerfully give credit to their volunteers for making the yearly event a success. That includes around 70 volunteers who come to the Wolvertons’ front lawn early the day of the corn feed to husk and de-silk around 14,000 ears of corn. Wisner-Pilger FFA students are among them.
Volunteers set up tables in the Cooper Family Community Center uptown, along with tents to provide shade and tables for additional seating outside.
Meanwhile, closer to serving time, additional volunteers get ready to serve the food and bus tables. Outside still more volunteers cook ears of corn, dipping them into vats of melted butter. Others set up charcoal grills, giant-sized ones, some large enough to cook 75 burgers at a time. This year five grills were kept going, including several rotisserie cookers.
That’s not the way it was in the feed’s infancy. Tom Harder of Wisner knows; he was there. A local seed corn salesman, Harder and Ron Wolverton estimated when the corn they’d planted would be ready for harvest, and the date for the corn and hamburger feed was scheduled around that time. The Pilger Park was the location for several years until the threat of rain forced the event into the village’s fire hall.
In 2014, when a tornado devastated the town, the Wolvertons decided to hold the event anyway.
“Everyone was so discouraged,” Barb Wolverton said. “We needed to do it.”
So, only six weeks after the tornado debris had been largely cleared away, a host of dedicated volunteers found themselves cleaning corn near the fire hall even though there was no electricity in the tornado-damaged building. Serving itself took place that evening in the community building in nearby Wisner. The event was held there for three years until the Cooper Center went up on Pilger’s Main Street.
The year of the tornado drew the largest crowd ever. That year and this will rival each other for the biggest attendance, Barb Wolverton said.
For Ron Wolverton, once his and Barb’s initial work is done planning the event, soliciting sponsors and handling the advertising, volunteers take care of the work the day of the event.
“This is my easy time,” he said, referring to the time of day when volunteers take over. Many have assisted for years.
“There’s lots of volunteers,” Harder explained, “and they know exactly what to do. The corn people take care of the corn; the burger people take care of the burgers.”
Harder enjoys being one of those volunteers. He’s been so happily busy frying burgers throughout the years, in fact, he hasn’t once taken the time to step foot inside the building, even to sample an ear of corn.