Volunteers key to making them feel at home

The Ukrainian refugees who have landed in Norfolk the past few months would not be where they are if not for the kindness of hundreds of people who have aided them in one way or another.
From the people who arranged their travel, to the people who provided and prepared their lodging, gathered furniture and clothing, served as translators and even provided jobs. The list is long.
High on the list is the Orphan Grain Train, which brought the first group of 21 refugees here in August and continues to bring refugee families to Norfolk. Since then, Orphan Grain Train employees and volunteers have filled out a mountain of forms so Norfolk’s newest residents could obtain the paperwork necessary to legally work in this country.
That process is working, said Kamryn Green, the Grain Train’s director of special projects and outreach.
“Some of the families are now experiencing life with full-paying legal jobs,” Green said. “Their Social Security numbers and authorizations to work have been in play, and they are now working full time.”
While many of the adults are working, children are attending school — both public and private.
Recently, three members of the Vasylovyeh family enrolled in the Norfolk schools. The family of five arrived several weeks ago and is living at the Immaculata Monastery in Norfolk until their home is ready, said Sister Rosann Ocken, the monastery’s prioress.
Ocken and Mike Anderson, formerly of Norfolk, recently traveled to Romania to accompany the Vasylovyeh family to Norfolk. They, like many of the other Ukrainians now living in Norfolk, had fled to Romania shortly after Russia invaded last winter.
After learning about the refugees’ plight from Anderson, the Sisters determined to sponsor a family, using funds provided by the estate of a woman who “wanted us to do something good,” Ocken said. “We said, ‘God, what should we do?’ We knew God would show us.”
Consequently, they bought a house that is being updated. Once it’s finished, the family will live there until they are able to acquire jobs and their own housing.
Many other organizations and people have been instrumental in helping the refugees feel at home here. Among them is the Martin “Casey” Jones of Snyder, who, along with other members of VFW Post 1597 in Dodge, has been collecting items for the refugees.
“When Russia invaded (the Ukraine), it became a topic at a VFW meeting,” Jones said. “I got a list … of what was needed from Kamryn, put together a flyer that was distributed along Highway 9, from Scribner to Clarkson.”
That initial effort resulted in 20 boxes of clothing. He and other VFW members also have collected pajamas and winter clothing.
The response was “just incredible,” Jones said.
Now, Jones checks in with the Ukrainians and Green every week to 10 days to find out what is needed. If necessary, he’ll take them shopping so they can choose items, such as kitchen supplies.
“They were very methodical and got just what they needed,” he said, with the biggest challenge being the language
Green said Jones has been incredibly involved in the support of the Ukrainians.
Jones, in turn, credits his fellow VFW members who, he said, also have been involved in the effort.
“Everyone in the post helps in one way or another,” he said.