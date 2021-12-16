Every year for the past several years, Carol Schaffer has marked herself off from work for one day in the middle of December.
She uses it as an opportunity to join other members of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk as they give out food boxes and toys for the Norfolk Area Good Neighbors distribution day.
“I still work, so I call and ask when is this so I can take the day off,” said Schaffer, whose adult children also regularly help out with the event.
“We look forward to it,” her son, Matt, added.
For as long as many remember, St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk has been connected to the day on which the Good Neighbors program delivers its boxes of food and bags of toys to families who have sought assistance from the organization.
The church building serves as a distribution center for that day, and several members of the congregation volunteer their time preparing for the event, which includes more than handing out boxes.
Carol Severa, who coordinates the help for the event, said volunteers began preparing the 83 food boxes that were set to be distributed by packing the dry foods a little more than a week ago. Those boxes then were brought up from the food bank, and produce was added to them on Tuesday. A ham was added on Wednesday morning.
Those who volunteer their time and effort to bring the day together say being involved is part of their mission.
Severa, who has led the distribution day volunteers at St. John’s for several years, said St. John’s congregation has a motto of “God’s work. Our hands.”
“This is another extension of that,” she said.
“It’s a commandment from Christ — to love one another,” added fellow volunteer Brian Nissen.
Those who volunteered on Wednesday said they enjoy the camaraderie of working with the others, as well as the feeling of knowing they are helping the less fortunate in the community.
“It’s a joy to be able to do this for them,” Carol Sorsen said.
But the work has its share of challenges, as well. In past years, the group has encountered adverse weather conditions like snow, ice and wind to distribute.
Severa said she felt fortunate that Wednesday morning’s weather was as mild as it was, and she had hoped it would hold out until the volunteers were done with the distribution.
COVID-19 also presented its share of challenges as it forced the organization to shift how it carried out its distribution of the food and gifts.
“Before COVID, we packed boxes upstairs and then we delivered it to people,” Severa said. “Now we have them come. They drive by so they don’t have to get out.”
Despite the challenges, all of the volunteers at St. John’s said they were happy to be able to help out because they believe the Good Neighbors program — which assists people throughout the year — is such a worthwhile cause.
“Whether you’re doing this or whether you’re down at the food bank — by and large — people really need this stuff,” Nissen said.
“I would say this community is not only lucky to have Good Neighbors to help those in need, but I think it’s also good for those people who donate,” Lisa Echtenkamp added. “There’s a lot of good in this community and people who are willing to give of their time and give of their resources to those in need.”
Fellow volunteer Denny Braesch added that the opportunity to help is also an opportunity to come together in a world where so many seem torn apart by differences.
“We all have our difference as far as what’s going on right now,” he said. “But when it comes to this, everybody seems to be on the same page.”