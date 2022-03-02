A new option for in-home care became available this week in Norfolk.
Phil and Julie Labadie, who own the Omaha office of Visiting Angels Living Assistance Services, expanded into the Norfolk area on Tuesday, opening its local office at 2108 Taylor Ave., Suite 200.
“Our goal here in Norfolk is to provide our elders with good home care, find a good quality caregiver for them and to build up Visiting Angels like we have in Omaha,” Julie said.
Phil said he and his wife began their relationship with Visiting Angels, which has its headquarters based in Philadelphia and includes about 600 franchises around the world, in 2017. Their Omaha location covers the entire metro area. While the new office is based in Norfolk, the market area covered by the office stretches from Fremont to Columbus and from Page to Jackson.
“It’s a pretty big territory,” Julie said.
Their interest in providing home care grew from Julie’s love of caring for the elderly.
“I started in high school when my mom was working as a caretaker,” said Julie, who is a native of Osmond. “We did overnight care with a little old lady in Osmond in our high school days, my sister and I did. We have always been around geriatrics and helping elders out.”
After high school, Julie attended Northeast Community College and then moved to Lincoln, obtaining a nursing degree along the way. She worked in rehabilitation and assisted living facilities.
The couple met while living in Lincoln. Phil had received a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. They later moved to Omaha, and he operated his own marketing business for 36 years.
Julie had begun doing in-home care on the side, and Phil suggested she start her own in-home care business so she would have more control and flexibility when it came to scheduling and finances.
She cared for clients under the business name of St. Jules before the couple decided to purchase the Omaha Visiting Angels franchise in March 2017.
“We’ve been going with the franchise, building it up pretty successfully,” Phil said.
The Labadies’ Omaha franchise was one of the six out of about 600 that grew 96% during COVID, and expanding their operations into the Norfolk area seemed like the next logical step to make, Phil said.
Their Norfolk office hours will be 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but the business offers 24/7 services and the business phone is always manned.
“We don’t use a phone service,” Phil said. “We answer 24/7.”
Visiting Angels offers nonmedical home assistance with a variety of tasks, including housekeeping, meal preparation, laundry, respite care, companion care, cooking and transportation to medical appointments. The business works with Medwaiver to provide care for veterans, and it is licensed to offer services as part of The Chore Program for those who can’t afford the services.
The Labadies have set their goals for the Norfolk location and are looking for caregivers to join their staff to help meet the goals. They also are looking for clients in their coverage area.
“We’re up for the challenge,” Julie said.