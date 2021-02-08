Jim Brickman doesn’t need to remind his audience there’s a pandemic going on.
The Grammy-nominated songwriter and pianist suits his virtual concerts to help spectators escape from that reality. His virtual shows — like the ones set for Friday through Sunday, Feb. 12-14 — include a studio set that mimics the experience of a live show while providing the intimacy of a small venue.
“It’s a challenge, but I want to recreate the experience but not have it be a substitute or apologetic of it,” Brickman said of performing during a pandemic. “We all know that there’s a pandemic. I don’t need to remind everybody.”
Brickman recently spoke to the Daily News by phone in advance of his virtual Valentine shows called, “Share the Love, Live,” which he said would include an appearance by Olivia Newton-John. The concerts are part of Brickman’s “Love by Request” concert series.
Brickman is a best-selling solo pianist with 22 No. 1 albums and 34 Top 20 radio singles. He has multiple music award nominations and has a gospel music Dove Award among his accolades. He has sold more than 8 million albums worldwide since the release of his debut in 1995.
While Brickman has found notable success in his songwriting and performing endeavors, he classifies his early interest in music and journey into the music industry as “organic.”
“I don’t come from a musical family at all,” Brickman said. “It wasn’t around me. We didn’t have a piano. We didn’t listen to albums. They really didn’t go to concerts that much.”
Instead, Brickman’s love of music began from what he heard in movies and on the radio, and he became attached to the emotion involved in music. Brickman said he took piano lessons, but he wouldn’t have considered himself a master pianist.
“I obviously play very well, but I wouldn’t have been doing any Mozart of symphonies or anything like that,” he said. “It wasn’t proficiency with the instrument as much as it was the feeling I could convey through my songs on the piano.”
Brickman spent the first several years of his career writing commercial jingles for radio and TV. He moved from Cleveland to Los Angeles, where he eventually slid into his role as a songwriter and performer.
His collaborative efforts include work with such notable artists as Lady A, Michael W. Smith, Martina McBride, Kenny Loggins and Johnny Mathis. Those works, Brickman said, have helped introduce his music to an entirely different fan base, as well as introduced his existing fan base to those artists.
The virtual tour for Valentine’s Day will include a variety of his hits from over the years, including “Love of My Life,” “Destiny” and “Valentine.”
Brickman donated more than $100,000 to the arts throughout the holiday season with his virtual Christmas tour. The Valentine’s shows will be an opportunity to raise more money to help the arts as venues struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s devastating to live theater, of course,” Brickman said of the pandemic. “That trickles down to the staff that the theaters employ and the revenue that comes to local theaters and to the entertainment workers — stage hands, ticket takers, lighting and sound, all of the people that help make the show happen.”
A portion of the proceeds from “Share the Love, Live” tickets will be donated to the Norfolk Arts Center. The concerts will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, and at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 13-14. Tickets may be purchased at www.jimbrickman.com/tour.
“It’s a really cool event. I think people will be very pleasantly thrilled and surprised at what it feels like,” he said.