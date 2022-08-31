VERDIGRE — Diane Reiman loves what Verdigre has to offer.
A tight-knit community where everybody knows everybody, a strong public school system, a short drive to a Niobrara State Park and a safe community to raise her three children in.
The Kolache Capital of the World has given Reiman lots to be grateful for, she said, and now, she has done all she can to return the favor.
How? By opening the only coffee shop — Reiman Coffee Company — in the village of about 600 people in the middle of a pandemic, in addition to practicing as a registered nurse in the area.
Reiman lived in Butte for a few years before returning to Verdigre in 2017. Her family lives in the area, she said, and she was ready for a fresh start that she knew Verdigre could provide.
It was always a dream of Reiman’s to own a business — namely a coffee shop — as her mother worked in the catering business. Reiman wanted to do something similar. And in 2019, she saw the opportunity to not only fulfill her dream, but help pick up some of the pieces from historic flooding in March of that year.
The building at 200 Main St. that houses Reiman Coffee Company used to be occupied by a mortuary and a museum. Reiman halfheartedly believed the place is haunted. The building was mostly in ruins after the March 2019 flooding and had been filled with 2 feet of water.
Reiman knew it would be a daunting task to gut the building and turn it into a coffee shop, but that didn’t deter her. The building is located near a school and a park, and it’s a short walk from downtown businesses, which incentivized the prospect of turning the tattered building into a business.
“We demolished it, we took it down to the studs and pretty much built a new shell around the outside,” Reiman said. “So basically everything is new — the drywall, wiring, plumbing — all of it.”
The foundation was so weak, she said, that the building had to be lifted to have a new foundation put in. A tree that used to be on the property constantly leaked water on the building, significantly damaging the now-repaired roof.
It took about a year to complete renovations, but the coffee shop finally opened in March 2021, two years after the property was damaged to a point that it looked as if it might be beyond repair.
Now, the only drive-through business in Knox County is thriving. Reiman Coffee Company offers a wide array of coffees, plus kolaches, donuts, muffins, breakfast burritos and biscuits and gravy. The baked goods, Reiman said, have supplemented the limited hours of Verdigre’s only bakery.
Reiman Coffee Company also has lunch specials that include wraps, chicken salad sandwiches, BLTs, macaroni and cheese and more. Ice cream also was added to the menu this summer and has been “a big hit,” she said.
The coffee shop is open on Mondays from 7 to 9:30 a.m.; Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reiman runs the business with the help of six other employees, including her niece, Chaney Konopasek.
While most of the guests at Reiman Coffee Company are locals, Reiman said the coffee shop sees many tourists. The opportunity to serve a combination of people she’s known most of her life and people who are passing by, she said, has been an opportunity she doesn’t take for granted.
“Whether (the business) gives high school kids a place to work, a place for moms to bring their kids, or simply a place for people in Verdigre to hang out and drink coffee, it’s felt like an opportunity to give back to this place,” Reiman said.
Reiman works full-time at the coffee shop but also works as a PRN, a nurse that provides services as needed at area clinics. She is a year away from becoming a nurse practitioner, she said.
Her next goal is to open a medical clinic, and she already has scouted buildings in Verdigre where she could open a clinic and offer a go-to health care option for the village. Reiman said she used to joke that if her coffee business wasn’t successful, she could simply open the clinic in the same building as the coffee shop.
But Reiman’s coffee business is doing everything but struggling, and she continues to look for ways to expand services in Knox County.
“We’re here to stay, and I’m just really happy and thankful to see what this has turned into,” she said.