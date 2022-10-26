CENTER — A man previously convicted of multiple sex offenses against minors was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.
Rusty Fields, 28, was sentenced by District Judge James Kube to 9 to 12 years in prison for possession of child pornography. Fields had pleaded no contest to the charge on July 26 and, in exchange, the Knox County Attorney’s Office dismissed a second child pornography count and a sex offender registration violation.
Fields’ conviction stems from an investigation that began after the social media app Snapchat reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a video depicting sexually explicit conduct involving children had been uploaded to the app.
One video depicted two men engaging in sexual intercourse with a 4- to 6-year-old girl. A second video showed a man engaging in sexual contact with a girl 2 years old or younger.
Through tracking of the IP address associated with the device used to upload the videos, as well as linking the explicit content to accounts belonging to Fields, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested the then 27-year-old.
Before he was investigated on suspicion of child pornography possession, Fields had already been required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. He was convicted of unlawful sexual contact with a 7-year-old in 2011 in Colorado, and he was convicted of first-degree sexual assault — that victim was 14 — in 2017 in Pierce County. Fields was paroled in April 2020 after spending about 2½ years in prison.
John Thomas, Knox County attorney, argued that in looking at Fields’ criminal history, any sentence less than the maximum 20 years in prison would be “wrong.”
“If there were degrees of child pornography, this has got to be the worst,” Thomas said. “A baby in diapers and a 4-year-old being assaulted by two men. That’s just the worst it could possibly be.
“I think to myself, ‘We are extraordinarily fortunate — we as in society — that Snapchat caught this and notified the appropriate authorities and we followed up on it as quickly as possible.’ ”
Rod Smith, Fields’ attorney, said Fields needs treatment more than anything. And the treatment he could receive is accessible in the community, Smith said.
The defense attorney asked Kube to consider a term of probation for his client. He said any treatment Fields could get in prison would likely be delayed because of overcrowding issues that would put Fields behind a long line of prisoners also seeking treatment.
Smith asked the judge to sentence Fields to 2 to 4 years in prison if probation wasn’t appropriate. The defense attorney described Fields’ latest conviction as “not as egregious of an offense” as the Pierce County crime for which Fields was sentenced to 6 to 10 years.
Kube alluded to Fields’ history of involvement in sex crimes against children. It’s also difficult, the judge said, to treat someone who has some type of sexual addiction.
“It’s one thing to be able to treat somebody who has this type of condition … but it’s another when someone simply is sexually attracted to children, when there is sexual arousal to children,” Kube said.
“Whatever each one of us is sexually attracted to, that’s who we are. I’m not sure you can treat someone to not be sexually aroused to someone anymore. I think you can get treatment to help you control that, but I don’t know that something like that ever goes away.”
Fields was given credit for 200 days served. He must serve 4½ years before becoming eligible for parole and 6 years before his mandatory release.
Kube found that Fields’ offense was aggravated, thus requiring him to register as a sex offender for life, just as with his Pierce County conviction.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Third-degree assault on an officer, driving under the influence — second offense
— John Sage, 47, Crofton, was sentenced to 1 year in the Knox County Jail with credit for 2 days served, $500, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Burglary
— Edward Cheney, 33, Knox County Jail, pleaded guilty.