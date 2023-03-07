Venerable business becomes manufacturing cornerstone

HOSKINS — You could call it a business founded by a pastime that later became a middle-America success story. You could easily call it a loved institution. But more than anything, after 60 years, Hoskins Manufacturing Co. is a family affair.
Richard Doffin Jr. presides — as he has since 1980 — over the revered manufacturing company opened by his father. Lineage is evident among the staff, too. His niece and secretary, Jamie Koepke, started at a young age. His sister, Rochelle, manages the business as the director. Their father, Richard Doffin Sr., was a mechanic and production lineman before the Main Street business opened its doors in 1966.
And in an industry facing labor shortages, all seven employees — the largest employer in Hoskins — have been with the company since childhood.
“Our claim to fame is that we don’t change anything. All of the new parts have to fit with our old parts,” Doffin Jr. said as he reflected on the company’s history.
Many of the machines in the warehouse are short of a century old, Doffin Jr. said, and were built by his father. They are covered with a robust, muted blue paint.
One machine in particular stands 10 feet tall and took the patriarch business founder only a few weeks to build. Its purpose is to bend sheet metal.
“Sometimes we’ll do stuff for Nucor Detailing Center. Once in a while, we can do things with our old stuff that they can’t do with their new stuff,” Doffin Jr. said.
The machine was built not long after the business had been officially incorporated. At that time, Doffin Jr. was 6 years-old and had practically been raised in the Hoskins Manufacturing building.
The company’s roots were planted in the early 1960s when Richard Doffin Sr. and two of his friends, Vernon and Kyle Delp, lost their jobs because of a 50-foot-by-50-foot garage they built as a pastime. Their employer, an established manufacturing company, believed the young trio wanted to become competitors as a result. They lost their jobs instantly.
Now jobless, the three men decided to turn their weekend hobby into a business. According to previous Daily News reporting, they decided to keep the garage in its current location because “Hoskins seems to be enterprising and progressive.” Community spirit and support were also factors in staying.
At the same time, the universe of steel manufacturing had drastically expanded in Northeast Nebraska, which drew in more of a competitive market. Nucor, which had expanded into the steel market in 1962, opened its Norfolk branch in 1979. Norfolk Iron & Metal commenced operations in 1908.
Even for a company defined by family lineage, keeping a manufacturing business thriving from 1966 to 2023 has been a result of discipline and growth.
Take, for example, its first product— the wall safe for home basements. Success with the safe lead the Main Street business to expand its product line.
By 1968, Hoskins Manufacturing achieved milestones that would take any business years to achieve. It distributed products to eight states and connected with several electrical and plumbing businesses across Nebraska and the Midwest. The business also expanded its base, transitioning from a 2,500-square-foot garage to a 37,500-square-foot warehouse.
Hoskins Manufacturing received its first major order of 60 livestock waterers for a ranch in Walsh, Colorado, in December 1967. It took the year-old business only 22 days to ship the order. Waterers became its staple product soon thereafter.
By the time Richard Doffin Jr. began working for his father in 1980, Hoskins Manufacturing had already been featured at Minnesota, South Dakota, Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska and Illinois state fairs. Advertisements were hung to continue growing the business.
“In a month, we were probably home three days,” Doffin Jr. said.
And in the decades since, Hoskins Manufacturing has flourished and remained as a constant in the Hoskins community. Countertops are adorned with photo-books that document its heritage. Richard Doffin Sr.‘s desk was mounted with thank-you cards from the community.
Online comments that rated the business on Google also spoke highly of the company.
One user wrote, “It’s a family owned business and they are all great here!”
Another shared a similar sentiment: “Great people. Great place of business.”