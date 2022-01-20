A large dark pile in a corn or bean field might make the viewer wonder what’s that for or where it come from.
But today’s farmers have become familiar with this sight in Nebraska fields and know the whats and the wheres.
The pile is manure and it is a new facet of today’s agriculture that is steadily rising to the top of a farmer’s to-do list. Buying manure from a livestock operation, selling manure to a row-crop operation or keeping manure for a producer’s own operation has become a process that can be lucrative for a farmer or a tool for keeping crop costs down in a crop year.
The Center for Agricultural Profitability in association with the University of Nebraska presented a webinar recently about the value of manure from both sides of the coin — as a buyer or a seller.
“We want to help farmers think through this new option,” said Amy Schmidt. “A producer may wonder if he can save money and improve the environment in his ag production area by recycling manure nutrients available locally and then bringing in inorganic fertilizer to supplement if needed.”
Schmidt is an associate professor and animal manure management specialist with Nebraska Extension and participated in the webinar, offering information on use of manure as a valuable tool for farmers.
Along with Leslie Johnson, Extension educator for Animal Manure Management at UNL, the two specialists explained the value of manure.
Johnson said many times a person doesn’t realize how valuable an item is until using it. UNL Extension is trying to show farmers how manure can be a star player in their operation.
“We’ve been trained to believe manure affects water quality and is a cause of pollution,” Johnson said. “But in reality, manure can be a benefit to water quality.”
Extension specialists have found in field trials, fields that have received manure treatments tend to hold more water especially in a higher rain event, Johnson said. For a field that had an application of manure, it has been found that manure can decrease runoff, and that is an intrinsic value to manure.
Another positive effect of the use of manure is a yield bump.
The field trials also show the addition of manure to a field sparks the growth of a microbial community capable of creating nutrients, which can improve the crop development and yields. Manure in a field is not only a one-time boost to a crop, but continues to improve the health of the soil in future years.
And that makes manure valuable.
As an owner-operator, a farmer can test his soil nutrients, analyze his manure and determine what nutrients he needs for next year’s corn or bean crop.
Following the manure value calculator tool provided by UNL, he can use his own manure or buy manure from a local farmer for application and calculate any additional inorganic fertilizer he will need for a profitable crop.
The farmer will need to have the manure he is planning on buying tested, keeping in mind what nutrients he needs in his field and also what type of manure he is purchasing, knowing there are several choices: Swine slurry, dairy slurry, beef, broiler or layer solids.
Considering the market and futures of inorganic fertilizer for this upcoming crop season and the way it has skyrocketed, using local manure that does not have to be shipped on a boat or a train saves expenses for a farming operation.
* * *
Want to learn more?
To see the complete webinar or have access to the manure value calculator tool at UNL, check out: https://cap.unl.edu/management/valuing-manure-seller-or-buyer-jan-13-2021-webinar.