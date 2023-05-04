Brogan Jones of Allen, an agribusiness major at Wayne State College, was born and raised in Northeast Nebraska.
“There’s no place I would rather live,” he told an audience at the Lifelong Learning Center on Wednesday evening on the campus of Northeast Community College.
Through the efforts of the Northeast Nebraska Growing Together initiative, it looks as though he will be able to do just that.
Jones was one of the featured speakers during a presentation to give a progress report on the program since the idea for it began about six years ago. Jones will be among 31 Wayne State College students who will be living, working and earning credits in Norfolk, starting in August.
“When Wayne State offered this program, right then and there I knew as a senior out of high school, this was a program I wanted to be a part of,” Jones said. “It continues to be an awesome experience, and I am glad I have the opportunity.”
Jones will be working for a local agribusiness employer his senior year, doing such tasks as custom application, agronomy and grain merchandising.
Other aspects of the presentation covered attracting entrepreneurs, looking at what advanced manufacturing looks like and promoting opportunities for early childhood education in the region.
Jones himself is an entrepreneur, beginning in seventh grade scooping snow. Now he is looking to tie his experience working in agribusiness to a family farming operation.
Abbie Gardner of Chadron, a Wayne State accounting major, said she originally didn’t think she could see herself in accounting, but a lot of the scholarships were for accounting.
That’s one of the great things about Growing Together, “if you don’t like accounting, you can go into finance or management,” she said.
“I really wanted a program that would help develop me but would also give me the flexibility that I needed, so that’s what really drew me into the program,” Gardner said.
The 31 students will be living in a residence hall under construction at Third Street and Braasch Avenue.
Gardner has been working at Norfolk Iron & Metal since her freshman year. That also is where she plans to do her senior working co-op.
“They have been amazing, and they have really developed me as a professional and as an individual,” she said.
In lieu of some class work, Gardner will going to work a minimum of 30 hours per week. She also will be paid, like all the students in the program, as she gets experience.
Marysz Rames, president of Wayne State College, said one of the aspects students sometimes are surprised about is that they get paid their senior year as they gain experience.
“We invite students and their families to come and talk to us,” Rames said.
The program provides students the chance to study at Wayne State, have flexibility in their major, receive a scholarship, connect with industry and then get experience and get paid for it, while earning credits toward the 120 credits required for graduation.
The program also is designed so students can complete it in four years, Rames said.
“Time is money,” she said.
Gardner said she and the other students who will be arriving have been able to witness many of the changes taking place in downtown Norfolk and along the riverfront.
They are looking forward to more changes as well, she said.
“I have not heard one person say that they are not excited to get to Norfolk,” Gardner said. “We can’t wait for August to be with each other and to be downtown.”
Jones said the students have enjoyed seeing the ongoing growth in restaurants and bars downtown — including The Boat House, which offers ax throwing.
“That’s a fun time,” Jones said. “What 21-year-old doesn’t like to chuck an ax at a wood target?”
U.S. Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk said one of the biggest reasons for Growing Together is to reverse the loss of 21- to 29-year-olds in Madison County and others in Northeast Nebraska.
The effort includes getting a growing number of students from Wayne State College working and studying their senior year in Norfolk. In three years, the number of seniors is expected to be 75 students.
It is hoped that many of these students will make their homes in Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska, ideally meeting other young people while working here.
In addition, the program offers entrepreneurial encouragement, which it is hoped will get many young people to start their own businesses.