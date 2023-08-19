Unity, ambition consistent themes in Kellyanne Conway speech

State GOP officials organized a booster event in which seasoned pollster and former presidential aide Kellyanne Conway spoke at Divots Conference Center in Norfolk on Friday night with the intention of promoting unity and drive within the party ahead of next year’s elections.
U.S. Rep. Mike Flood and state Sen. Robert Dover of District 19, as well as a number of other lawmakers and state school board members, joined Conway in the roster of political figures present alongside a crowd of roughly 100.
Businessman Charles Herbster, who ran for governor last year with Conway as his campaign manager, introduced her by listing her achievements beginning at a blueberry farm in New Jersey to the first woman to campaign a victorious presidential campaign and chief of the “number one” polling company in the U.S.
“From day one, (Conway) was a hard worker, she was a doer, she was a driver,” Herbster said.
And after a welcoming standing ovation, she said it was a relief to be in Norfolk.
“I have four teenagers, so coming to work and coming to Norfolk is a spa day,” Conway said.
While a considerable bit of her talk critiqued prominent Democratic Party officials for policy-making decisions, she urged those in attendance to focus on what joins them together with their neighbors, as opposed to what polarizes them.
“Unity never, ever means you giving up your principles and your ideas. Unity means bringing those principles and those ideas to more people who are thirsting for it,” she said.
In a similar vein, she encouraged listeners to intuitively seek why they are Republicans and to take pride in that answer.
In addition to her attempts to build the spirit of those who dined within the four yellow-hued walls of the conference room, she also nudged the conservatives to appeal to Independents ahead of 2024.
“And the brightest line of distinction I see right now is among Independents. Those independents call themselves independents, but they really do … align with us on policy. And they’re there for the grabbing. … That’s what I’m concerned about: We need to make sure enough Independents know that we’re a comfortable home for them,” Conway said.
Margo Chenoweth of Norfolk, the vice chairperson of the Stanton County Republicans, agreed with Conway’s assertion on Independent voters and said the same could be extended to Libertarians.
“Knocking on doors wins wars. You gotta go out (and) talk to them,” Chenoweth said.
Conway communicated a handful of anecdotes from her time as the senior counselor to former U.S. President Donald Trump and thanked him for ways he rocked the Republican Party for the better.
“The other thing he did, that simple politicians cannot do … is to take these issues that are mired in single digits in the polls and elevate them,” she said, explaining how Trump chose the issues of immigration and trade.
In polls during the 2016 election cycle, 2% of Americans ranked immigration as a top issue, according to Conway, while trade wasn’t ranked among the top issues.
Other anecdotes regarding Trump weren’t as serious: “I told him you need to eat like you need to tweet: It’s all about healthy choices.”
“I really liked what she had to say. I can’t think of anything I disagreed with. … I think our party has come a long way since we’ve turned this around, and we’ve got a long way to go,” Chenoweth said. “I was really happy they decided to do this (event) in Norfolk.”
“You’re the best ambassadors we have, I promise you,” Conway said at the end of her highly anticipated appearance.