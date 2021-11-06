People in the state of Nebraska and around the country live for football — whether it is playing, watching or talking football.
When it comes to football, you have everything that goes with the experience of the game. But you can't forget about one thing that happens right before the game starts: Tailgating.
You need only a few things to tailgate. You need food and drinks, but you can't forget about the games.
With the football season going on in full force, tailgate games like cornhole, washer toss or ladderball are a major necessity for football fans around the country. Little do people know, there are tons of more games to try, games you might enjoy playing even away from football season.
First you have bucketball, which is similar to "beer pong." It's a game that involves a bucket and two volleyball size balls that you have to make across from you to win the game.
Second is knock off toss, where you take a Frisbee and try to knock a water bottle or any other target off of a standing pole. The other team must find a way to catch the Frisbee and water bottle that is being knocked off for points. There are many ways to keep track of points for this game to end.
Another new and upcoming game that is taking the country by storm is spikeball. The object of the game is to hit a ball into the net that is placed in a circular ring on the ground so that the opposing team cannot return it. A team is allowed up to three touches to return the ball. The rally continues until the ball is not returned properly. This is a fun but active game that could be intense at any tailgate.
Finally you have other yard games that you could give a try, such as horseshoes, giant Jenga, lawn darts or jumbo 4-in-a-row.
These are fun and affordable games that you can break out to play almost anywhere you go.
There are many ways to watch football, just make sure you are having fun while doing it and maybe enjoy a brat or burger off the grill.