MADISON — Town and country residents living around Newman Grove should benefit from faster internet speeds from a 120-foot tower that will be going up northwest of the town.
Details of the monopole — or self-sustaining tower without guy wires — were shared with the Madison County Board of Commissioners during a public hearing on Tuesday to consider a conditional use permit needed for the telecommunication tower’s erection.
Heather McWhorter, the county’s zoning administrator, said the tower has been proposed on about a 20-foot-by-20-foot leased area of land owned by Nancy Wherley.
McWhorter said the site plan and application meet all the setbacks and regulations. Commissioners voted 3-0 to approve it.
Shane McIntyre of AMG Technology in Sioux City, Iowa, said the galvanized steel tower would be used to offer high-speed internet and phone service.
“Basically, through the government and other areas of the country we have (been identified to work with), we have found a lot of spots that are underserved,” McIntyre said.
High-speed internet is important for commerce, ag businesses and even agriculture, especially with all the farm programs that now run off internet, he said.
“Bringing high-speed internet to the rural community is basically our goal,” McIntyre said.
The radius will serve people up to 10 miles around the tower.
McIntyre, who helps to serve the entire state of Nebraska for the company, said if the county needs help with fire or law enforcement communications, the company will be happy to allow the county to locate on the tower.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said he appreciates that. There can be a dead area around Newman Grove with the hills, he said.
The tower development permit was approved for 56546 828th Road, Newman Grove.