MADISON — A pair of county jail inmates were charged on Thursday with felony assault by an incarcerated person after they allegedly jumped a third inmate in his cell earlier this week.
The Madison County Attorney’s Office filed one assault charge each against 33-year-old Timothy Owens and 22-year-old Ivan Capetillo, both of Norfolk. The charge is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to 3 years’ imprisonment.
According to an affidavit supporting the arrests of Owens and Capetillo, a third inmate — 28-year-old Michael Billie — was discovered in his cell covering his face with a blanket during the noon hour on Tuesday.
Upon uncovering Billie’s face, jail deputies discovered bruising, swelling and numerous bloody abrasions. Billie had said that Owens and Capetillo jumped him inside his cell, according to the affidavit.
The deputies reviewed footage from outside Billie’s cell, which allegedly shows Owens and Billie walking into Billie’s cell shortly before noon Tuesday. Billie did not appear to have any injuries to his face at that point, deputies said.
Capetillo also can be seen entering Billie’s cell a few seconds later, per the affidavit. About two minutes after, Owens can be seen on camera taking a swing at Billie. This was the first of several suspected strikes coming from Owens.
Footage also apparently shows Capetillo repeatedly striking Billie as Owens holds Billie down. The suspected jumpers, according to deputies, exited the cell a short time later and walked down a set of stairs. Billie did not leave his cell after the alleged assault.
Capetillo is serving a jail sentence out of county court for driving under the influence — second offense, obstructing a police officer, criminal mischief ($0-$500), failure to appear, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle and driving during revocation. His expected release from jail, pending his new felony charge, is Thursday, July 28.
Owens pleaded guilty in district court on March 4 to two counts of delivery of marijuana, both Class 2A felonies, and a violation of postrelease supervision terms. He was released from prison on Sept. 8, 2021, after serving 2 years for assault by strangulation and possession of cocaine.
Owens faces up to 40 years in prison for the two marijuana delivery convictions. He is being held on a $50,000 bond in his district court case and is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, April 21.
County Judge Ross Stoffer set each man’s bond in the assault case at $75,000, with 10% required for release. Owens and Capetillo are scheduled to make appearances in county court on Tuesday, April 5.