MADISON — A pair of Norfolk residents — one adult and one minor — have been charged with three crimes in connection with the apparent burial of a stillborn child.
Separate complaints filed by the Madison County Attorney’s Office on Wednesday charge Jessica Burgess, 41, and a 17-year-old girl with prohibited acts with human skeletal remains, a Class 4 felony punishable by up to 2 years’ imprisonment.
Burgess and the girl also were charged with concealing the death of another person and false reporting, both Class 1 misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail.
A third person alleged to have been involved in the infant’s disposal — a 21-year-old Norfolk man — had not been charged as of Thursday afternoon.
On April 26, the Norfolk Police Division began an investigation into the allegation that the 17-year-old girl, who had been pregnant, gave birth prematurely to a baby who died at home, said Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer. It was alleged that the girl enacted a plan to bury the child's body at an undisclosed location.
Police learned through interviews that the girl was assisted with the transport and burial of the body, Bauer said. On April 29, the suspects allegedly led a Norfolk police detective to the location of the buried body north of Norfolk. The Norfolk Police Division and Madison County Sheriff's Office then worked in conjunction and exhumed the body.
An autopsy was performed the next day, Bauer said, and it was confirmed that the baby was stillborn.
The county attorney’s office alleges in the complaint that both defendants knowingly threw away or abandoned human skeletal remains or burial goods in any place other than a regular place for burial and under a proper death certificate, prompting the felony charge.
Prosecutors have filed a motion to transfer the girl’s case from juvenile court to district court, arguing that the consideration of public safety supports the transfer of jurisdiction. A hearing on the motion to transfer the girl’s case is scheduled for Monday, June 13. The Madison County Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent the 17-year-old.
Burgess’ case was filed directly in Madison County District Court instead of in county court. If prosecutors choose to file a complaint directly in district court, a defendant is entitled to a preliminary hearing to determine if probable cause exists that a crime was committed. Burgess is scheduled to make an initial appearance in district court on Friday, June 24.
Both defendants face up to 4 years’ imprisonment if they are convicted in adult court. If the 17-year-old’s case remains in juvenile court, she would likely receive probation or be committed to a youth rehabilitation and treatment facility upon a potential conviction.