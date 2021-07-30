Madison and Bancroft firms were recognized Thursday during the annual Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District meeting for their entrepreneurial work.
TODD’s BBI International of Madison was chosen for this year’s Entrepreneurial Advancement Award, and Rief Design of Bancroft, which was started by Adam Rief on his farm, were honored. Rief was chosen for last year’s award.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District didn’t hold an awards banquet last year and instead presented last year’s winners during this year’s banquet. It was held as a luncheon Thursday at The Stables in Norfolk.
Tina Engelbart, deputy director for the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District, said TODD’s BBI International is owned by Andy Holt.
TODD’s was founded in 1926 by Martin Todd. It has been under the ownership of only two people, one of whom is Andy Holt, who purchased it in 2011.
“Since the initial purchase of the properties, they have done a substantial amount of work on the older building in preparation for additional production lines,” Engelbart said.
NENEDD provided funding to complete a second production line. As that was being completed, COVID-19 became a reality, she said.
“Andy took immediate action with conversion to a third line — packaging hand sanitizer and soap,” Engelbart said.
TODD’s also brought on another line to meet the need, with NENEDD also helping provide funds for the latest expansion.
TODD’s also has a liquid food facility and provides and packages liquid food products for human consumption, she said.
When Adam Rief was 20 years old and attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, he had a lot of ideas about how to make farm equipment better.
He started Rief Design and Manufacturing out of his family’s barn south of Bancroft. Two years later, with a systems degree, he returned home to grow his business.
In 2010, with the help of a loan from a local bank and NENEDD, he grew the business to include two other businesses. All three companies install and repair the products they sell.
“Today the original Rief Design building is on the family farm and is used as a distribution warehouse and serves as headquarters for Midplains Crane Works,” Engelbart said. “At any given time, all three businesses employ anywhere from 20 to 26 employees.”
Tom Higginbotham, the executive director of the district, said there were $11.1 million in grants and loans awarded to 29 member communities and 24 businesses in the past year, as well as assisting up to 86 families with current and future housing needs.
Higginbotham told attendees that the district also is launching a new logo and website, although the site isn’t quite ready for launch.
Special recognition also was given to Dan Kathol of Hartington and Mike Frank of Norfolk, two board members who will be leaving the board.