MADISON — More than four years after the alleged murder of Yosvanis Velazquez-Gomez in Norfolk, the man accused of causing his death will finally stand trial.
Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon, 52, was charged with murder in 2017 after the alleged stabbing of Velazquez-Gomez outside a Norfolk apartment complex. Castaneda-Morejon’s bench trial was confirmed Friday to begin on Monday, Nov. 1.
The case has been open for more than four years because of numerous mental health evaluations that had determined Castaneda-Morejon as incompetent and unable to move forward with a trial.
Furthermore, attorneys have spent the past few months waiting for a certified interpreter to complete the transcript of an interview with Castaneda-Morejon conducted by police in Spanish shortly after the alleged murder. The contents of that interview, conducted on Aug. 25, 2017, will be admitted as evidence at Castaneda-Morejon’s trial.
The 52-year-old is charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after he allegedly killed Velazquez-Gomez on the hunch that Velazquez-Gomez was having a relationship with Castaneda-Morejon’s girlfriend at the time.
Castaneda-Morejon appeared in Madison County District Court on Friday over Zoom from the Lincoln Regional Center. His attorney, Todd Lancaster, appeared in person.
Friday’s hearing was scheduled so that attorneys could provide Judge Mark Johnson with a status update in regard to the attorneys’ readiness for trial.
Johnson told Lancaster and Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, that he received a copy of the first half of the police interview earlier this week from the interpreter.
Lancaster told the judge Friday that both parties had agreed to move forward with a one-day trial on Nov. 1, although not all of the evidence will be available on the day of trial.
The defense attorney said he spoke with his client earlier this week, and Castaneda-Morejon agreed for the case to be tried by stipulation, which means that certain facts presented will not have to be proven.
It is expected that following the completion of Castaneda-Morejon’s trial, Johnson will take the case under advisement before making a judgment. Johnson will evaluate both the evidence presented at trial and the evidence provided to him after trial and determine Castaneda-Morejon’s conviction, or lack thereof.
Kiernan concurred with the plan drawn out by Lancaster, and both attorneys expected the trial to last about a day. Witness testimony is expected from officers who have been involved with the case.
Lancaster described any potential witness testimony as “foundational,” in reference to the need for witnesses to verify that certain photos and recordings are accurate.
The interpreter in charge of transcribing Castaneda-Morejon’s original interview with police told the judge earlier this week that he would need about a month to complete the transcription.
The former Norfolk man has spent most of his time since his arrest at the Lincoln Regional Center. He was ordered by Johnson to appear in person for trial on Monday, Nov. 1.
Castaneda-Morejon faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if he’s convicted.