Planting a tree in the terrace, currently prohibited by ordinance in Norfolk, could be made legal in certain circumstances with a permit if the Norfolk City Council approves an ordinance considered Monday evening.
And while such plantings are currently illegal and have been, that doesn’t mean such plantings didn’t occur in the past.
Now removing those illegal trees also could require a permit. The permit would not cost anything but would be subject to approval by the city’s arborist.
Those were among the points made Monday evening as the Norfolk City Council discussed the proposed ordinance for 45 minutes before ultimately voting to pass the first reading of it.
The ordinance, among other things, requires prior written approval from the city through a permit process to plant or remove any trees or shrubs in the terrace. The terrace is the area next to the curb in the city’s right-of-way, generally up to about 15 feet from the curb. It also would prohibit planting a tree within 5 feet of the curb.
Other parts of the ordinance for planting of trees in the terrace, provided the permit is approved, also would allow the city to provide guidance as to what species of tree can be planted in the terrace and the proposed location to make sure it doesn’t overgrow the area or the roots disrupt such things as sidewalks.
Nate Powell, parks and recreation director, said the city’s ordinance is based in part on similar ordinances in other similar-sized cities in Nebraska, including North Platte, Columbus, Papillion, Hastings, Fremont, Kearney, Grand Island and Bellevue.
“It’s in line with all those cities,” Powell said.
Councilman Kory Hildebrand questioned how many people would come into compliance with it. He asked how people would know about it.
Powell said the city would post it on the city’s website and would have the city’s public information officer help publicize it.
Hildebrand said he isn’t sure many people would go to the city’s website if they wanted to cut a tree down in their terrace.
Mayor Josh Moenning said there are many incentives to this ordinance, including grants that can be made available for homeowners to plant some types of trees in their terraces.
Councilman Shane Clausen said he thought it seemed like “overreach” for the city not to allow someone to cut a tree down. Clausen and other council members said they agree with about 90% of the ordinance but don’t think people should be required to get a permit.
Clausen said it could slow down the process, then if the tree was hired to get taken down by a company, it could delay it if there is rain or muddy conditions or other factors.
Clausen and Hildebrand cast the dissenting votes on first reading.
Moenning said part of the motivation is to get more trees planted where they can be, especially trees that are suitable.
Jim McKenzie, a citizen, asked questions about the permit process and why it was necessary. He questioned how the city survived 150 years without this ordinance.
McKenzie said he also wonders if the city would have the time to review the permits, which then would delay a person from planting a tree.
Powell said part of the job of the arborist is to review these permits when they come in. Generally, such a request could be considered almost immediately, he said.
McKenzie said the process looks “very subjective” and “doesn’t make any sense.”
After continued discussion, including the appeal process, which is to the Norfolk Tree Advisory Board, it appeared the council might reach an impasse.
Danielle Myers-Noelle, city attorney, was asked if the city council could pass it on first reading, then amend the ordinance.
Myers-Noelle said that was possible, but if it was a substantive change to the ordinance, then it would have to be approved on first reading again. If it was changing a word or minor, it would not have to be, she said.
Moenning said while the idea of the arborist might be new to Norfolk, it isn’t new to many places.
“I think we might be thinking a little too much about this,” Moenning said.
The mayor also reminded the council that the ordinance had gone through a subcommittee. Other council members said the ordinance could be amended or dropped when it is considered for second and third readings.
The Norfolk City Council met Monday evening at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, Council president Rob Merrill, Kory Hildebrand, Gary L. Jackson, Corey Granquist, Frank Arens, Andrew McCarthy, Shane Clausen and Thad Murren.
Council members absent: None.
Meeting lasted: 1 hour, 38 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, two media representatives, and about 45 from the public.
CONSENT AGENDA
— Approved the September sales tax report (July sales).
— Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Elkhorn Valley Historical Society to develop an online community history archive.
— Approved the mayor's re-appointment of Jan Einspahr, Aaron Otten, Cindy Morrow, Kathleen Means and Brandon Day to the Economic Development Citizens Advisory Review Committee for three-year terms expiring Oct. 31, 2025.
— Approved an agreement with Ryan Sorensen, doing business as Northeast NFL Flag League, to hold flag football practice and games at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park between Oct. 4-31.
— Approved an agreement with Forever in Our Hearts Inc. to hold a "Steps of Love — Infant Loss Memorial Walk" on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, which may include but is not limited to a kids fun run, memorial walk, live music, food trucks, vendors, auction, raffle, bake sale and activities for kids and families.
— Approved forwarding a letter of no recommendation to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission on the Class C (beer, wine, distilled spirits, on and off sale) liquor license application for Norfolk Extended Lodging, doing business as Fairfield Inn & Suites; TownePlace Inn & Suites, 1302 Cyhawk Loop, and the manager application of Mike A. Works.
— Approved a special designated liquor license for Jim's Fine Wine and More, 2001 Market Lane, to serve wine and distilled spirits at Magnolias, 432 W. Norfolk Ave., on Sunday, Nov. 6, from noon to 6 p.m. for a wine and cordial tasting.
PROCLAMATIONS, HONORS
— Heard Mayor Josh Moenning proclaim Oct. 9-15 as "Fire Prevention Week."
— Heard Mayor Josh Moenning proclaim Oct. 13-16 as "Support Citizens With Intellectual Disabilities Week."
— The Norfolk Morning and Noon Optimist Clubs recognized Max Hesman, a member of the Norfolk Fire Division, for going above and beyond the call of duty.
REGULAR AGENDA
—— Approved all three readings of an ordinance to amend the city code to update ambulance fees; alarm fees; building, electrical, mechanical and plumbing permit fees; subdivision plat approval fees; garbage and trash fees; water, sewer, stormwater and wastewater rates and fees; zoning district map and conditional use permit fees; overnight camping fees and include a fee for miscellaneous recreational programs. The ordinance was approved 7-1, with Clausen casting the dissenting vote on all three readings. Before consideration of the ordinance, the effective date of the ordinance was changed from Oct. 4 to Tuesday, Nov. 1. All council members voted 8-0 to delay it.
— Voted to remove a related ordinance to amend city code to update ambulance fees; false alarm fees; building, electrical, mechanical and plumbing permit fees; subdivision plat approval fees; garbage and trash fees; water, sewer, stormwater and wastewater rates and fees; zoning district map and conditional use permit fees; and to restructure recreation fees. This ordinance was tabled at the Sept. 19 city council meeting. The vote to remove it was 7-1, with Clausen casting the dissenting vote. With a similar ordinance previously passed, council members voted 8-0 against the passage of this ordinance.
— Approved the low bid from Northern Truck Equipment Corp, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, not to exceed $114,258 to purchase a new live floor transfer trailer for the transfer station. Because the bid was higher than anticipated, other equipment purchases will be delayed.
— Approved the low bid from RDO Truck Center, Norfolk, for $133,961 to purchase a new over-the-road truck (OTR) for the transfer station.
— Approved an ordinance authorizing issuance of various purpose bonds for permanent financing of a paving district, two water districts and two sewer districts in the principal amount not to exceed $2.1 million.
— Approved a resolution calling $2.32 million of outstanding bond anticipation notes for redemption on or around Friday, Nov. 4.
— Voted 6-2 to approve the first reading of an ordinance to amend the city code to require prior written approval from the city through a permit process to plant or remove any trees or shrubs in the terrace, to require approval as to what species of tree can be planted in the terrace and the proposed location thereof, and to remove the prohibition of planting a tree closer than 5 feet to the back of the curb. Council members Hildebrand and Clausen voted against it.
— JERRY GUENTHER