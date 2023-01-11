A Norfolk automotive business is celebrating a milestone to kick off the new year.
Norfolk Transmission & Muffler, located at 1001 S. 13th St. in Norfolk, is marking its 50th anniversary this month. To note the occasion, the business is giving back to the community by donating a portion of its sales to two local nonprofit groups. Bright Horizons and Young Life will receive a $50 donation with each transmission sold in February.
“With our business, it’s kind of hard to run a special,” said Ron Lingenfelter, who manages the business. “People don’t need a transmission every day.”
But the demand for transmissions has been strong enough to keep the shop busy and the business growing over the years.
The business began in 1973 under the ownership of Ron’s brother, Kim Lingenfelter, who had purchased it as a transmission shop and changed its name to Norfolk Transmission and Engine Service. At the time, it was located downtown.
“It was something he was interested in,” Ron said of his brother’s decision to specialize in transmissions. “He was very good at it. He was very sharp.”
Kim had been racing cars since high school and was an academic standout at Northeast Community College, receiving praise from the college for being the first student to receive straight A’s while carrying a full normal load of 18 credit hours, Ron said.
“Racing was in his blood, and he was successful at that, too,” Ron said.
In 1977, the business began doing exhaust work and the name was changed to Norfolk Transmission & Muffler. A year later, Ron — who had just graduated from high school and was attending Northeast — began working for his brother.
“I jokingly tell people I’ve never filled out a job application in my life,” he said. “This is all I’ve done.”
Over time, the business grew and moved to different locations before settling in its current spot on 13th Street during a blizzard in 1983.
“We just got bigger,” Ron said of the reasons for the moves. “We started doing wholesale work for other shops throughout the area back in the mid- to late 1970s. ... About half our business now is wholesale business to other shops. We sell throughout Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa and some into Kansas, and we have two guys on the road that deliver transmissions and pick up cores. We have quite an extensive wholesale list that way.”
But business changed forever on Nov. 13, 1986. A freak accident at the shop resulted in Kim’s untimely death. Kim’s widow, Deb, faced the challenging decision of continuing with the business or selling it to other parties. Ultimately, she opted to carry on her husband’s work, and while there was a steep initial learning curve for Ron, he took over management.
“Things have worked out well in that regard,” Ron said. “She’s trusted me, and I trust her. It’s been all right.”
Over the years, the business has continued on a path of success. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Norfolk Transmission & Muffler began building torque converters and became a distributor for Certified Transmission in Omaha.
Memberships to several technical services — such as the Automatic Transmission Rebuilders Association (ATRA) — have helped keep Ron and the crew at the shop up to date with the latest technology for their field. He serves on the board and is the treasurer of the ATRA Midwest Chapter.
The future of Norfolk Transmission & Muffler, Ron said, looks great.
“Right now, we’ve been as busy as we’ve ever been,” he said, adding that there are “a great bunch of guys” working at the business who are “dedicated to doing the job and doing it right.”
“When you’re dealing with mechanical things, it can always have a failure, but we pride (ourselves) on having a very low come-back rate. ... A lot of guys can replace parts, but the real trick is repairing the problems that cause the parts to fail,” Ron said. “It’s really important that we take care of those issues that cause the problem in the first place.”
To Ron, the people — employees and customers — are what have made the business successful over the years. Reflecting on his brother, Ron said he thinks Kim would be pleased with the way the business has carried on in the years since his death.
“I think he’d be pretty proud. Back in the time when he passed, we had just opened up this shop a couple of years. Business wasn’t super in the ’80s. I wouldn’t say we struggled, but there were some years that were kind of lean. When I took over management, I think even Deb questioned that: I was 27 years old. How is a kid going to run this business? But I’d say she trusted me, and it’s worked. I think he’d be pretty happy in that regard.”