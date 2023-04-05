Monday marked the start of a crucial week for North Fork Area Transit.
It was the first week the organization had resumed operations since rides were suspended on Jan. 6.
Mobility management team leader, Corinne Donahue, was talking to route drivers and others Monday evening who worked earlier in the day, learning about how their day went. And it was all encouraging.
One driver shared a story that he was greeted by an emotional woman who said she was happy to see her driver back and thankful to have transportation again. Another rider told her driver that she had not been able to go anywhere since Jan. 6, with one of her stops the grocery store.
“One of the things we heard from the community earlier was we still need the service, but to come back at a smaller scale,” Donahue said.
The transit is doing just that, currently operating with about 20 employees. All of them are former employees who were hired back from the 68 employees who were working before rides were suspended.
The North Fork Area Transit (NFAT) Board of Directors has been working with Donahue, who is part of a team called in from the state when a large theft was suspected last December.
Donahue said she believes in transit, as do board members and many members of the community. That is evidenced by the community being able to raise $1 million in about a month, she said.
It hasn’t always been easy. There have been accusations and negative attacks on social media. That has resulted in some sleepless nights for board members and others, trying to figure out how the former general manager was able to swindle much of the community.
Donahue said she and others have continued to stay focused on how important transportation services are in the community.
She shared a message she received Friday, asking not to mention the person’s name because the person did not give permission to provide it. The message included how thankful the woman was to have transportation services returning to Norfolk.
On Friday, some of the buses went out because the drivers were getting training. The woman saw the buses going around, and called the office to see if she could get a ride. She did and wrote a note because she was so pleased.
“We sent the note (she sent) to the board because they haven’t always been able to hear directly from transit riders. It touched all of us. This is why we do what we do. This is the real story of why the board hung in there and kept fighting when they were drug through the trenches of social media. They stood tall, representing Norfolk citizens who need this the most,” Donahue said.
The first bus was out about 2:40 a.m. Monday. It went to Wayne and Great Dane. By 6 a.m., there were five other buses that went out in the Norfolk community.
The services they provided Monday for riders were for different trip purposes, including a person who had dialysis, some who could not drive and headed to work, some who did not have a car to get kids to school, and some who have a disability. Altogether, there were more than 60 riders on Monday, which is great for the first day back.
Another service started on Monday is the former Route 6, which runs Monday through Thursday from Norfolk to Wayne. Employees are brought from Norfolk to Great Dane in Wayne, with stops in Norfolk at Goodwill and Hy-Vee East. Great Dane is a major sponsor in the current budget.
Later in the day, employees who live in Norfolk who work the afternoon shift are brought to Wayne from the same places in Norfolk. It also includes a stop at the Wayne library, so people from Wayne can come back to Norfolk.
“If you are a Great Dane employee, you ride for free with a valid I.D. For the general public, it is $5 per trip,” Donahue said.
The other service currently going is TeleLift, where people call in and make reservations to go where they need to go.
In the next fiscal year budget, which begins July 1, plans are to add Flexroute 2, one of three routes previously offered.
Flexroute 2, which was the most popular route, goes generally from Northeast Community College, through some neighborhoods and other stops before finally stopping at various places, including Faith Regional Health Services and Fountain Point.