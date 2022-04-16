ST. CHARLES — Nothing like taking a Sunday drive on a Wednesday — on a tractor, no less.
That’s what Cletus Ernesti of rural West Point/Aloys set out to do this past week as a leader of tractor enthusiasts who are visiting area churches by which many have driven but few have ever stopped.
On Wednesday, the group set out on its third drive of the spring season, braving the cold and windy weather to visit St. Anthony’s Church in the rural St. Charles township near West Point.
“Driving through the countryside on a 15- to 20-miles-per-hour open-air tractor, you see so much more than driving through in your car,” said Wayne Ericson of Wisner.
Hosts Glen Harstick and Mike Gerken of St. Anthony’s in St. Charles welcomed the drivers and relayed the history of the 155-year-old Catholic parish, which was the first Catholic settlement in Nebraska north of the Platte River beginning in 1859.
Harstick pointed out the origins, additions and treasures in the building — the décor, the woodwork, the Stations of the Cross and the spectacular stained-glass windows in the front side wings, which depict scenes of the Easter season.
The visitors marveled at the place.
“They don't build churches like this anymore. But the church isn't the building. We are the church,” said Roger Fuoss.
Fuoss made the trip from Wayne. Other participants in the group drove from as far away as Randolph, Stanton and Wisner.
“We tried to see something unique, and these churches are something special to see,” said Anna Marie Haselhorst. “We have already visited Oleon and Monterey.”
Haselhorst said she and husband, Dave, of Randolph go on the rides because they don’t have pastimes like golfing or bowling.
“All I know is farming,” she said.
Ericson said driving tractors provides a reason to get together: “We reminisce. We are keeping the farming history alive.”