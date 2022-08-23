PLATTE CENTER — If anything is going to be done about the flooding in Platte Center, it’ll take time, money and a lot of cooperation.
Mark Borchers, Village of Platte Center board of trustees member, said a dam north of town would be the best approach to prevent Platte Center from flooding.
“A study was done in 2011, and at the time it was not economically feasible,” he said. “At that time their talk of costs share between Lower Platte North Natural Resources District (LPNNRD), Natural Resource Conservation Service (NCRS) and the village,” he said.
Borchers added that a new study likely would have to be done to determine if anything has changed.
He said since 2011, Highway 81 has flooded between three and five times.
The LPNNRD would be willing to team-up to help alleviate the flooding.
“If something would come up, it would have to be a joint effort between Platte Center, the county and the NRD,” Tom Mountford, assistant manager, said. “We don’t head off into a direction without some coordination.”
He said the LPNNRD has worked with Platte Center in the past with the channel through town.
“There was a study in 2011 that JEO (Consulting Group) did for the village, and they evaluated what kind of projects (would work) in the watershed,” Mountford said. “There’s about 25,000 acres that drain, and we’ve looked at that for years for cooperative efforts with landowners on smaller dams and conservation work to slow down water, and haven’t had a lot of success.”
He said the 2011 study identified three potential dams and a levee system to prevent flooding, but everything was cost prohibitive.
He said because that study is 11 years old, it might be worth studying again.
Mountford said the NCRS sponsors watershed plans analysis, so it might be able to get involved.
“The NRD is all ears. If the county and village and the people there are interested we need to take another look to see if there is an opportunity for the public sponsored projects,” he said.
Mountford said the LPNNRD needs the Village of Platte Center and the county to ask it to get involved.
“The NRD would certainly be a partner ... just looking for some leadership to come forward,” he said. “It’s doable, so many times the NRD works with the county and sometimes the village and two or three others to bring something together.”
Allen Gehring of the NCRS said projects like this are usually led by NRD because it has the ability to levy taxes, raise funding and implement imminent domain if land must be acquired that is not willingly relinquished.
However, the NCRS is an active participant in flood control projects.
Gehring, who is originally from Platte Center, is well aware of the flooding issue there.
“The tough part about this particular watershed is the creek there, Elm Creek ... is a narrow watershed,” he said.
Gehring said watersheds are difficult because it often times requires people to give up land with no benefit to the landowner.
“Families are very passionate about keeping their land in the family and don’t want to give it up to build a dam,” he said.
Gehring said if the Village of Platte Center has an interest in a flood control project they need to speak with landowners upstream to get them on board.
“There are programs that do a lot of good and help communities and help landowners,” he said.
Watershed projects capture rushing flood water and hold the water back, allowing it to be slowly released downstream. Slowing the water down and allowing it to be gradually released reduces damage to roads, bridges, fences, cropland and other property.
Tim Hofbauer, director of Platte County Emergency Management, said weather patterns are changing.
“Whether you believe it or not, or how it’s forming or not, we are seeing some climate change that’s occurred the past few years,” he said. “What I’ve been told when we have heavy rains, we’ll have heavier rains, and when we have drought, it’ll be more significant as well. “We can see, and we’ve seen that the last couple years, it’s happening more often.”
Hofbauer said he would like to see flooding over Highway 81 examined.
“It does cause delay of transportation, but it also puts people out on the road, sheriff’s department initially ... then they call the Department of Transportation,” he said.
The NDOT said in an e-mail, “We looked into the flooding situation on April 29. That specific event brought significantly heavy rainfall in a short amount of time.
“Along the Highway 81 area in between Columbus and Platte Center there was enough intense rainfall that triggered two separate flash flood warnings out to the Shell Creek area. During this event of about 6 hours in duration, rainfall amounts anywhere from 0.5 inch all the way to 6.25 inches were measured.
“This extreme amount, which covered most of the drainage basin, resulted in overtopping of Highway 81. That event, when using the precipitation frequency table from The National Weather Service, equated to about a 150-year storm event. This exceeds our design standards for overtopping for a four-lane highway.”
Borchers said raising the highway would be detrimental to the village.
“We would flood more. If they raise it, it’s going to hold more water back,” he said. “I think the reason they don’t raise, the reason they built it the way it is, is that road would just be busting out. Right now the water runs over it, you get enough pressure that water is just going to bust through it.”