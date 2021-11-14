It’s almost Thanksgiving, and grocery shopping for one of the biggest meals of the year is already underway for families across America.
For some people, the Thanksgiving meal grocery list is the same as it was the year before and, for others, it always changes because there’s that one person who always wants to try cooking something new.
There’s also a chance that, once it’s dinnertime, you load something on your plate that just simply doesn’t hit the spot. But you force it down anyway out of fear of offending that dear family member who worked ever so hard on their dish.
There are some foods you simply can’t go wrong with. I’ve come up with my top five Thanksgiving sustenances — no matter how cliché they seem.
5. Stuffing: I think stuffing is one of the most underrated foods across the board, let alone a Thanksgiving dish. Some prefer made-from-scratch recipes with sausage or wild mushroom, while others prefer the classic boxed and bagged stuffing mixes. I love both, but I’ve learned to appreciate a hot, homemade stuffing dish (they’re easy to screw up if you’re anything like me).
4. Mashed potatoes: Mashed potatoes are delicious for any meal on any occasion, but there’s something to say about some hot mashed taters with some country gravy (or whatever gravy you prefer) on a chilly fall day. Mashed potatoes tend to step up their game during the holidays, and I’ll take full advantage of their unending deliciousness.
3. Cornbread: I wasn’t a huge fan of cornbread as a kid. I thought it was dry, flavorless and altogether unexciting. But my taste buds have evolved as I’ve grown into adulthood, and I’ve come to appreciate cornbread and the effort put into perfecting it. Besides its scrumptiousness, cornbread isn’t all that unhealthy, or at least not compared to most foods you’ll think of eating on Thanksgiving. Cornbread is a good source of calcium, iron, magnesium and phosphorus.
2. Pumpkin pie: Only the best pie ever made, pumpkin pie separates itself from any other Thanksgiving dessert. Sure, ice cream is great, and so is apple pie. But nothing screams Thanksgiving more than a good ol’ slice of pumpkin-based custard filling topped with a healthy dab of whipped cream.
1. Turkey: Talk about cliché, right? You’re kidding yourself if you’re one of those people who claims they can’t stand turkey. It’s not too bitter, it’s not too dull and it’s perfectly tender. The beautiful part about turkey is that you can cook it several different ways. Smoking any food takes it to a different level, and turkey is no exception.
Happy cooking.