MADISON — It would seem that given the benefits of carbon capture — reducing greenhouse gases, adding value to ethanol and providing revenue for landowners and governments — carbon pipelines would be a slam dunk.
Sure, most people probably would prefer not to have a pipeline on their property, but it is out of sight after installation. And at some point if there would be a leak, it is only carbon — a product that fills much of the atmosphere already.
Given that, shouldn’t there be a way to negotiate a carbon pipeline that would provide something fair to all?
According to Jane Kleeb of Bold Nebraska, it is only a theory and not practical.
Kleeb, who is Bold Nebraska’s leader and helped to make the nonprofit entity a household name in the state during Keystone XL pipeline discussions a few years ago, told the Madison County Board of Commissioners at a meeting last week that she has significant concerns about the proposed carbon pipelines.
Representatives of both Bold Nebraska and NEAT (Nebraska Easement Action Team) attended last Tuesday’s county board meeting. Commissioner Ron Schmidt declared a conflict of interest and did not participate in the discussions.
Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator are seeking to build pipelines in Nebraska, Illinois, Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota. The companies are partnering with ethanol plants and others in the Midwest to capture carbon dioxide and transport it by pipeline for deep, underground, permanent storage in North Dakota and Illinois.
So if there could be sufficient setbacks, limited easements — such as 75 or 100 years — and adequate compensation for the landowners, couldn’t these agreements for pipelines be negotiated?
Kleeb said if the companies said they weren’t going to use eminent domain on landowners, and proper setbacks were put in place, and decommissioning was put in place and they didn’t seek a permanent easement, there could be.
She said one of her biggest concerns it that the easements are permanent. That means that the companies could sell them or put something else in place later, she said.
“Are there some things that the companies could do that we feel could make this better for counties and landowners in the state? Yes,” Kleeb said. “In my 12 years of dealing with pipelines across the United States, I have yet to see a pipeline company do that because those things usually mean more money out of their pockets and less control over easements.”
There is a great disparity between what is being offered to the landowners and what the companies are doing, she said.
“And I’m not convinced this is going to do anything to solve the climate change,” Kleeb said.
It is “very risky” for the people in North Dakota and Illinois, where the liquid carbon will be buried, to take it, Kleeb said. There are no case studies that show what happens when millions of metric tons of liquid carbon are injected into the ground, she said.
And Kleeb said she is a huge supporter of ethanol and believes there should be E-15 at every pump. It lowers ethanol’s carbon score, which means places like California will buy more ethanol.
“That’s just a theory,” Kleeb said. “There are no contracts on the table that California has guaranteed from ethanol companies.”
Kleeb said U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer’s bill promoting E-15 would help ethanol, as would the Nebraska Legislature passing E-15 for Nebraska.
One of the greatest concerns is that pipeline companies would use eminent domain, Kleeb said.
Eric Stinson, county commissioner, said he is aware that the only people who are talking about eminent domain are Bold Nebraska and NEAT.
“Nobody brings up eminent domain but you,” Stinson told Kleeb. “They (Navigator and Summit) don’t even mention that to landowners.”
“Yes, they have,” Kleeb said.
“Not according to them (the pipeline companies). And they’re not here to defend themselves,” Stinson said.
Bold Nebraska’s motivation is unclear, Stinson said.
“Are they opposed to every pipeline that is ever going to come through or any structure that uses eminent domain?” Stinson said. “Highways are built with eminent domain. Highways kill people. But they are necessary.”
“Sure,” Kleeb said, but Bold Nebraska is against using eminent domain for private gain.
Kleeb said there’s a difference between public gain and private gain.
Stinson asked if Bold Nebraska was against fossil fuels.
Kleeb said her group wasn’t — unlike some groups that believe only in renewable energy. However, America would be smarter and more energy independent if it had a more diversified energy base, she said, including coal, natural gas, wind, solar, water and others.
Kleeb said Summit and Navigator have not used eminent domain yet because they know Bold Nebraska and NEAT have the resources to take them to court.
“Just like we had the resources to take TransCanada to court,” Kleeb said, referring to the fight over the Keystone XL oil pipeline.
If Summit or Navigator took a Nebraska landowner to court, Bold Nebraska or NEAT would sue the company because the landowner would have no due process. There is no state agency that is reviewing the route that the landowner then could go to, Kleeb said.
“That’s exactly the situation with Keystone XL and we won in court, not just at the state level, but at the Supreme Court level as well,” Kleeb said.