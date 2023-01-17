Unlike some women my age, I did not plan my perfect wedding as a child.
I didn’t envision the perfect dress, cake or even man growing up. So when my husband proposed to me in 2020, I got to experience the fun — and stress — of planning a wedding from scratch.
Luckily, I found that consulting others — and Google — was helpful in reducing the stress that comes along with wedding planning. The following are tips that I picked up along the way.
Enlist help
If you plan on having a large wedding or if you don’t have a lot of time, I would strongly recommend enlisting additional help. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that you need to pay for a wedding planner.
My husband and I were lucky enough to have lots of family members who enjoy planning. His sister, who had just recently gotten married at the time, graciously volunteered herself to be our “wedding planner.” She was helpful with keeping us calm and collected during the planning.
You’ll find that there is probably someone in your life who would love to help plan your wedding. However, if you can’t find anyone willing to do so, there are plenty of wedding planning books, apps, websites and more that you can find online.
Create deadlines
Maybe it’s because I’m a journalist, but I will always find deadlines helpful. While some people may find deadlines more stressful, I find that they give a peace of mind. It’s much easier to sleep at night when you know what’s coming in the future and how much time you have left.
Setting your own deadlines when planning your wedding can be beneficial, especially with the variety of things you must remember. And when it comes to planning a wedding, or any event for that matter, there is a tentative timeline for putting down deposits for the venue, food, music and more.
Here is a rough timeline for putting down deposits:
— The venue: Putting a deposit down for your venue should be one of the first things you do. I would recommend finding and putting a deposit down for a venue at least a year out from your wedding day.
— Photographer/videographer: Wedding photographers and videographers can book out fast. I would recommend finding a photographer and paying for the deposit at least a year out from your set date.
— The wedding dress: Depending on how picky you are, I also would recommend finding a dress at least 10 months out from your wedding. Many bridal stores will special order your dress from the vendor, meaning your dress won’t arrive until months later.
— The flowers: I would recommend putting a deposit down for your flowers at least four months before your wedding.
— The cake/dessert: If you plan on ordering a classic wedding cake, I would suggest putting the deposit down at least three to four months before the wedding.
— The music: This largely depends on whether you plan on having a DJ, live music or just a Spotify playlist. However, I would recommend putting a deposit down for your music at least seven months before the wedding.
Know when to change focus
Sometimes when planning your wedding, everything gets to be too much. One way to relieve pent-up stress is to divert your attention to something else.
As an example, one of the most stressful parts of planning a wedding is choosing the guests.
However, the hardest part was choosing who not to invite. Weddings can be especially tricky when inviting guests because at the end of the day — it is your wedding and you should be able to invite, or not invite, whoever you want. But at the same time, you don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings or burn any bridges that you might need to cross later on.
My husband had a particularly hard time creating his list of guests. He has a large family with a lot of cousins that would have diminished the size of our wallets and wedding venue, so he had to make the difficult decision to not invite some people from his family.
While creating his guest list, my husband said switching his focus to other wedding duties relieved his stress. When he would get frustrated about the expectations of inviting someone, he would work on something else that was less stressful. This way it felt as though he was still being productive.
I found this tip to be helpful for not only curating our guest list, but also for the entire wedding planning process and everyday life.
Take a breath
Overall, the biggest thing to remember when planning a wedding is that even though it’s stressful, it’s still worth the time and effort.
There will be times when everything is piling on at once and it would be easier to elope.
At one point, both my husband and I were more than frustrated with the process. However, once the day came and the wedding happened, we both found that the stress was more than worth it. So when everything becomes too much, just pause and take a breath.