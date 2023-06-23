MADISON — A Tilden man pleaded not guilty on Thursday to a pair of felony charges stemming from allegations that he repeatedly sexually abused two girls over a span of about 3 years.
In May, Patrick Cowling, 40, asked to wait until June to enter pleas on charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and third-degree sexual assault of a child. Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said Thursday that the defense is still working with prosecutors to resolve Cowling’s case.
In an arrest affidavit, an investigator with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office wrote that he observed an interview of Cowling’s two alleged victims, both girls, conducted by a child advocacy professional on April 4.
The girls alleged during the interview that Cowling would come into their bedrooms to give them a hug and tuck them into bed. But the “hugs” often would result in Cowling touching the girls sexually, they said.
The purported sexual assaults occurred between 2018 and 2020, when one alleged victim was 9 to 11 years old and the other was 13 to 15. The girls said no similar incidents had occurred since 2020.
Cowling was questioned by a second investigator on the same day the alleged victims were interviewed.
According to the affidavit, Cowling admitted to touching the girls in a sexual manner 10 to 100 times. He then was placed under arrest.
The criminal investigation into Cowling began after one of the alleged victims told a woman on April 1 that she and the second girl had been sexually assaulted by Cowling.
On the day of the child advocacy interview, the woman who was notified of the purported sexual assaults filed protection orders on behalf of the victims, writing that she feared for her safety and that of the girls. A district judge granted the protection orders.
A conviction for first-degree sexual assault of a child carries a punishment of 20 years to life in prison, and a conviction for third-degree sexual assault of a child would entail up to 3 years in prison.
Cowling has been jailed since his April 4 arrest and is being held on $500,000 bail, with 10%, or $50,000, required for release. Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, asked Kube to add a condition to Cowling’s bail that would allow him to only post bail in open court. The judge granted Kiernan’s motion.
Cowling is scheduled to appear in court next on Monday, July 24.
Others appeared (or did not appear) on the following charges:
Use of a firearm to commit a felony — two counts, terroristic threats — two counts
— T’Shawn Evans, 19, Lincoln, did not appear for a hearing related to prosecutors’ motion to forfeit his bond. His hearing was continued to Monday, June 26.
Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver
— Kevin J. Beard Jr., 19, Meadow Grove, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Lisa A. Christiansen, 57, 1208 W. Madison Ave., pleaded not guilty.
Possession of oxycodone, fraudulent acquisition of a controlled substance, resisting arrest
— Malik D. Gipson, 22, Indianapolis, Indiana, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Driving during revocation
— Joshua L. Johnson, 40, Wisner, pleaded not guilty.
Delivery of methamphetamine
— Annetta D. Reynolds, 34, 301 S. 10th St., pleaded not guilty.
Theft by receiving stolen property ($1,500-$4,999)
— Tiffany D. Robinson, 27, Lincoln, failed to appear. A warrant was previously issued for Robinson’s arrest because of allegations that she violated her bail conditions.
Second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats
— Alberto Rodriguez, 53, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Chad E. Sholes, 31, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty.
Delivery of fentanyl — two counts, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of psilocybin with intent to deliver, possession of LSD
— Spencer D. Volden, 26, Orchard, had a motion sustained to continue his arraignment in his fentanyl delivery case, as well as his pretrial for his remaining charges.