The Madison County Attorney’s Office on Friday charged a Tilden man with two counts of child sexual assault stemming from purported offenses dating back to 2018.
Patrick Cowling, 40, was named in a complaint charging him with one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of third-degree sexual assault of a child.
A probable cause affidavit detailing why Cowling was charged was not immediately publicly available, although a woman filed for two sexual assault protection orders on behalf of two girls against Cowling this week, alleging that Cowling had sexually assaulted the two minors.
“On April 1, 2023, (Victim 1) informed me that Patrick had been sexually assaulting her and (Victim 2) in the past,” the woman wrote in a petition on Tuesday seeking protection orders against Cowling. “We did CPS/DHHS interviews today, and he is aware that we know, and I fear for our safety.”
District Judge Mark Johnson granted the two sexual assault protection orders against Cowling, who is housed at the Madison County Jail.
In the criminal complaint against Cowling, Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, alleged that Cowling, between Jan. 1, 2018, and Jan. 1, 2020, subjected a girl who was at least 12 years old but under 16 to sexual penetration.
The second count alleges that Cowling subjected a second victim, who was under 14 years old, to sexual contact between Jan. 1, 2018, and Jan. 1, 2019.
A conviction on the first count carries a punishment of 20 years to life in prison, and a conviction on the second count would entail up to 3 years in prison.
Cowling is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Madison County Court on Tuesday, April 11.
Others appeared before Johnson in Madison County District Court on Friday on the following charges:
Prohibited acts with human skeletal remains, concealing the death of another person, false information, abortion after 20 weeks, abortion by someone other than a licensed physician
— Jessica A. Burgess, 42, 713 S. Eighth St., had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Attempted first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, assault by strangulation, third-degree domestic assault
— Wayne H. Hackel, 36, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Driving during revocation
— Jesse R. Knust, 32, Newman Grove, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Third-degree domestic assault — second offense
— Rashid Perry, 23, 303 S. 10th St., had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Theft by deception ($500-$1,500)
— Jeffrey R. Furst, 48, 2210 Sunset Ave., pleaded guilty.
Postrelease supervision violation on the conviction of driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Evaristo Velez Vazquez, 44, Madison, failed to appear. Johnson order for a warrant to be issued for Velez Vazquez’s arrest.