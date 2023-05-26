PIERCE — A Tilden man who’d already been serving a jail sentence for a protection order violation was sentenced to additional incarceration time on Thursday for the same offense.
Denis Kerkman, 89, was sentenced by District Judge Mark Johnson to 270 days in jail, or about 9 months, for a third protection order violation in less than a year.
Kerkman, who finished a prior jail sentence on Friday, was credited with 25 days already served and will be eligible for release in late September.
His sentence stems from a Jan. 27 incident in which he arrived at a residence north of Tilden in Pierce County, where a woman who has a protection order against him was providing cleaning services to a woman who was living there.
Kerkman told the resident to tell the other woman, then 81, that he loved her. When the resident said she wouldn’t, Kerkman became angry and said, “Something bad is going to happen to (the 81-year-old) on Monday.”
Kerkman initially was charged with terroristic threats, a felony, but pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor protection order violation in April.
At the time, he had already served a jail sentence in Antelope County for violating the same protection order, and he had pleaded guilty to another protection order violation in Pierce County Court.
The protection orders were sought by the victim last year following years of physical and verbal abuse she endured at the hands of Kerkman.
In exchange for Kerkman’s guilty plea, Pierce County Attorney Ted Lohrberg agreed to recommend probation, telling Johnson that “we could have some eyes on him and some hammer over him to keep him from bothering (the victim).”
“I’m not sure if that's going to work or not,” Lohrberg said. “But that's what the real purpose of my requesting probation was. And hopefully, if he gets probation, he'll be able to follow that.”
Brad Ewalt, Kerkman’s attorney, asked Johnson to sentence Kerkman to probation or to a period of time already served (25 days). Kerkman’s latest crime was not factually worse than anything he’d done before, Ewalt said.
The victim had filed for divorce from Kerkman, Ewalt added, and Kerkman had struggled coping with that fact.
“He's been kind of set in his ways for a long time,” he said. “And now, all of a sudden, that person is out of his life and wants nothing to do with him. And he's having a hard time coping with that.”
Ewalt said he’d talked with Kerkman about probation, and Kerkman was willing to follow all the terms of a probation order, including staying away from the victim.
Kerkman, after consulting with Ewalt, initially chose not to say anything before being sentenced.
Johnson recounted the January incident in which Kerkman said something bad would happen to the victim if she didn’t talk to him. Ewalt said that by “something bad,” Kerkman meant he was contemplating filing for a protection order himself, which Johnson described as “a nice spin that I don’t like.”
“While you might have said you were going to file (for a protection order), that's not what was communicated,” Johnson said. “The person that heard that communication considered it as a threat, and that's how this court is going to consider it.”
Kerkman tried to interject as Johnson rhetorically asked, “Why would I think that you're going to comply with an order of probation when you don't comply with protection orders?”
The judge told Kerkman that his time to speak had ended.
“Mr. Kerkman, people have a right to their privacy; they have a right to expect that orders will be followed,” Johnson added. “And sentences don't get less when you continually come into court for violating a similar type order.
“(The victim) wants to be left alone — period. And you have an order that tells you to leave her alone that you continually violated.”
Kerkman was noticeably displeased after receiving his sentence. Before he was escorted out of the courtroom, he could be heard saying, “This is bull (expletive). I want to talk to you, Brad.”
Others appeared on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine
— Sheila R. Donohoe, 39, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, carrying a concealed weapon
— Sadie M. Eberhardt, 39, Creighton, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine
— Ginny L. Willits, 40, Randolph, was sentenced to 18 months’ probation and 90 days in the Pierce County Jail before probation ends, with credit for 1 day served.