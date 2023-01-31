A Tilden man awaiting sentencing for a domestic abuse protection order violation was arrested over the weekend and faces a felony charge.
A complaint was filed on Friday charging Denis Kerkman, 89, with terroristic threats stemming from a purported incident earlier that day involving a woman who has a protection order against Kerkman. A warrant was issued for Kerkman’s arrest, according to court documents, and he was taken into custody on Sunday.
On Friday, Pierce County Sheriff Rick Eberhardt wrote in an affidavit that he was contacted by Pierce County Attorney Ted Lohrberg to investigate a complaint regarding a threat made toward an 81-year-old woman at a residence north of Tilden.
A woman who was described in the affidavit as around 90 years old told Eberhardt that Kerkman had come to her residence and told her, “Something bad is going to happen to (the victim) on Monday,” the victim being the 81-year-old woman.
The 81-year-old woman regularly goes to the other woman’s house to provide cleaning services, and she had plans to be at the residence again on Monday.
Both women expressed fear to Eberhardt that Kerkman would hurt the 81-year-old woman.
County Judge Ross Stoffer, who is presiding over a separate case in which Kerkman is to be sentenced for a protection order violation, fixed Kerkman’s bond in his new case at $100,000. The terroristic threats charge carries a sentence of up to 3 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
Authorities’ apprehension of Kerkman on Sunday was the latest in a string of arrests of Kerkman over the past year.
Last April, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the same residence north of Tilden. The 81-year-old woman had reported that she was working at the residence when Kerkman arrived and tried to talk to her. The woman’s protection order against Kerkman also was in place then.
Kerkman, who was on the property when a sheriff’s deputy arrived, said he was trying to tell the victim about a headlight on her vehicle.
A witness said that when he arrived at the house, Kerkman was standing between the victim and her vehicle and was trying to “block her in.” Kerkman was arrested and then posted 10% of $1,500 bond the next day.
Kerkman found himself in trouble again on June 15. The sheriff’s office was dispatched to the same location as the initial protection order violation after a man reported that Kerkman was at the residence but had recently left. The victim was at the house at the time.
The witness said he had taken a video of part of an altercation between Kerkman and the victim. Kerkman had grabbed the victim by the arm and tried pulling her toward a shed on the property, the witness said.
Kerkman was arrested on a subsequent warrant about a week after the second violation. Stoffer increased Kerkman’s bond to $20,000, which Kerkman posted on June 26.
The Tilden man had been scheduled to appear before Stoffer again in Pierce County on Aug. 10, but he was arrested the day before in Antelope County on suspicion of violating the same protection order for a third time.
On Aug. 9, the Neligh Police Department was dispatched to the victim’s address after the victim said Kerkman had parked outside her residence and started talking to her while she was in the parking lot. Kerkman, according to the victim, made comments about “this situation not ending well.”
Kerkman was later located by police at his Tilden residence and taken into custody.
A Boone County district judge signed a domestic abuse protection order on April 13, 2022, that had been sought by the victim against Kerkman. The victim pursued the order as the result of physical and mental abuse she said she suffered at the hands of Kerkman over a five-year period.
Kerkman pleaded guilty to violating the protection order in Pierce County in September and is scheduled to be sentenced by Stoffer on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Kerkman faces up to a year in jail.
The 89-year-old was convicted of the same charge in Antelope County in October. He spent 51 days in jail before entering a plea in October and was sentenced by County Judge Donna Taylor to a period of time served.