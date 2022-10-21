MADISON — A trio of Norfolk men convicted of repeat domestic violence offenses were sentenced to prison on Thursday in district court.
In separate incidents, District Judge James Kube sentenced 28-year-old Skyler Rodekohr to 4 years in prison for second-offense domestic assault and attempted possession of meth; 41-year-old Dustin Peterson to 3 years for the same domestic assault offense and violating a protection order; and 36-year-old Nabrasnik Williams to 18 months, also for second-offense third-degree domestic assault.
‘A bully’
On April 27, Norfolk police were dispatched to Westside Plaza Drive for a report of a physical altercation between Rodekohr and a woman at an apartment building.
Rodekohr had repeatedly punched the woman, and the victim had swelling on her head and dried blood on the corners of her mouth, according to Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney.
Rodekohr initially denied assaulting the woman, police said, but he was later found to have swollen knuckles and admitted to the assault.
“She didn’t physically provoke him,” Kiernan said. “He was just angry and drunk and lashed out physically.”
On July 16, while he was out on bond on his felony domestic violence charge, Rodekohr was arrested after he was located by police at the same apartment building with meth in his possession.
Rodekohr, according to the pre-sentence investigation, said he happened to have come across a cigarette case with drugs inside it, although someone had called police saying they had seen Rodekohr and another man actively ingesting drugs.
Kiernan recommended an 18-month prison sentence for Rodekohr.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said both Rodekohr and the assault victim were using controlled substances at the time of the incident. Had both been sober, Hartner said, their encounter may not have escalated to the point it did.
Hartner asked Kube to sentence Rodekohr to a year in prison.
Asked by Kube why he continues to be involved in violent incidents, Rodekohr, who had previously been convicted of at least three prior assaults, said he didn’t know. He told the judge that he was drunk during the most recent assault he committed.
Kube said he doesn’t like when people resort to violence against others, especially females, and especially when the victims aren’t hitting the perpetrator.
“It kind of sounds like you’re a bully, at least when you’re drunk,” the judge said.
Rodekohr said there wasn’t an excuse for his actions. He also told the judge that he didn’t want probation.
“Someone in your position that has things like this happen and doesn't want any counseling or treatment, you're kind of preventing yourself from making any advancement,” Kube told Rodekohr. “Any time you are using alcohol and drugs and things like this happen, all you’re doing is taking steps backward.
“Granted, you look really good in orange, but it’s not doing anything for your life.”
Rodekohr’s sentence includes the maximum 3 years on the Class 3A felony domestic violence conviction and 1 year for attempted possession of meth. He was given credit for 145 days served. Rodekohr also was ordered to serve 18 months of postrelease supervision.
History of violence
On April 30, a woman went to the Norfolk Police Division to report an assault. The woman told police that she was at her residence when Peterson showed up and talked about wanting some property.
Peterson was forbidden from contacting or being near the woman as part of a protection order stemming from previous domestic assaults.
The woman told an officer that an intoxicated Peterson insisted that the woman come to his Norfolk residence.
At one point, Peterson lunged at the woman and pulled her out of a chair by her feet. The victim began kicking to try to get away, which is when Peterson struck her in the head with a closed fist three or four times.
The victim eventually was able to get away after Peterson passed out, she said.
The victim sustained a swollen, cut nose, as well as a broken blood vessel on the inside of her left eye and a roughly 2-inch red mark on the left side of her neck.
Kiernan said Peterson’s latest domestic violence conviction was his third.
“For the last one, he got 15 months (in prison); unfortunately, that wasn't enough to change his violent manners,” Kiernan said. “If history is any sort of indicator, then this type of offense will occur again.”
Hartner said Peterson has had “a serious issue with alcohol.” He also has mental illnesses related to when he served in the military, she said.
The deputy public defender asked Kube to sentence Peterson, who faced a prison sentence of up to 4 years, to a 9- or 10-month term of incarceration.
Peterson said had received treatment for alcoholism in the past, which helped him achieve 4½ years of sobriety. The Norfolk man said he would address his struggles with drinking and his mental illnesses.
“I’m hopeful for the future,” he said. “I’m dedicated this time. I’m committed to getting my life back on track and going to school and getting a job.”
Kube alluded to Peterson’s lengthy criminal history, which includes about five pages of criminal convictions.
“What I hear coming from you is good, that you want to do the right things and you're really going to make it happen this time,” the judge told Peterson. “Unfortunately, your prior criminal history doesn’t state that.
“What's most concerning to me when I look at (your history) is the violence, the aggressive behavior toward persons.”
Kube, as he did with Rodekohr, found that it was likely Peterson would reoffend without correctional treatment.
Peterson was sentenced to 2 years in prison for domestic assault and a year for violating a domestic abuse protection order. He was given credit for 144 days and must serve 18 months before he is eligible for release. Kube also ordered Peterson to be supervised for 15 months after serving time in prison.
Self-defense claim
On June 20, Norfolk police were dispatched to the 100 block of North Pine Street in response to a disturbance.
Police encountered a woman who had a tear in her shirt and red marks on her face and neck, according to an affidavit. A child who was at the scene told an officer that Williams had put his hands around the victim’s neck.
The victim said she and Williams had been in an argument stemming from a night of drinking the day prior that resulted in a vehicle having been left in a parking lot.
Williams admitted in court to pushing the woman but said he never placed his hands around her neck. He also said that he was acting in self-defense.
Williams previously had been convicted of multiple assaults, in addition to terroristic threats. Kube asked Williams why he had developed a pattern of being involved in violent encounters.
“A lot of the situations I’ve been in, someone has hurt me, hit me or pushed me, and I acted in self-defense,” Williams explained. “I guess I am prone to being in negative or toxic relationships. I don't have words for it. Just a person trying to survive just like everyone else.
“I’m not a violent person. A lot of these charges have been from these situations where I act the best I know.”
Hartner said Williams may have been under the influence of ecstasy when the incident occurred. And while not an excuse for Williams’ actions, Hartner said the pair’s relationship was toxic.
The deputy public defender asked Kube to consider placing Williams on probation or a jail sentence of time served.
Kiernan did not recommend a specific sentence for Williams. He did say it was clear based on evidence that Williams had placed his hands around the victim’s neck.
Williams apologized to Kube and said he was out of his element at the time.
Kube told Williams that his explanations for doing what he did don’t give him the right to inflict violence on another person.
Williams was given credit for 122 days already served. He must spend 9 months in prison less credit for time served before he is eligible for release. Kube also sentenced Williams to 18 months of postrelease supervision.