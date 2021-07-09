MADISON — A 25-year-old Niobrara woman who stabbed 41-year-old Roger Saul to death last December at a Norfolk apartment complex pleaded no contest to manslaughter and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in district court on Friday.
Latessa Thomas was subsequently found guilty by Judge Mark Johnson and now faces a maximum sentence of 70 years in prison — 50 for the deadly weapon conviction, a Class 2 felony, and 20 for the manslaughter conviction, a Class 2A felony.
Thomas was facing charges of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony before Friday’s plea. She initially pleaded not guilty to the murder and weapons charges in January.
Thomas appeared in court on Friday alongside her attorneys, Todd Lancaster and Chelsey Hartner.
According to an investigation conducted by the Norfolk Police Division, Thomas stabbed Saul in the neck during the early-morning hours of Dec. 7 last year after an argument broke out between the two at Saul’s residence at 1315 Impala Drive. Saul was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, Saul’s girlfriend, who was at the scene when the stabbing occurred, told police that Saul and Thomas got into an argument about Saul calling Thomas’ boyfriend, and the argument escalated.
Saul’s girlfriend reported that she had “never seen Latessa like this” and that she "was unhinged" and pulled a knife. The witness described how Thomas had gotten the knife from a drawer in the kitchen.
The witness said she tried to separate the two by taking Saul to the back bedroom. She told police that Thomas made a comment that she would “kill him right now.”
Saul’s girlfriend said she was standing between Saul and Thomas when Thomas reached over her and stabbed Saul. The woman said Saul was stabbed in the neck and was spraying blood.
According to Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, Thomas lodged the knife 6 inches into Saul’s neck, penetrating his carotid artery and jugular vein, as well as puncturing one of his lungs, causing Saul to bleed out and die in about two minutes.
The witness told police that Thomas then threw the knife into the kitchen. She asked Thomas to call an ambulance, she said, but Thomas made another phone call before calling rescue personnel.
Upon calling emergency personnel, Thomas left the scene. She was located near her boyfriend’s residence at 1402 Country Club Road a short time later and was arrested, according to police.
Thomas has been housed at the Madison County Jail since her arrest. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Oct. 1.