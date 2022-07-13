The 22-year-old Norfolk man accused of aiding in the burial of an aborted baby pleaded no contest to attempting to conceal a death during his arraignment at the Madison County Courthouse on Tuesday morning.
The charge, a Class 3 misdemeanor carrying a fine of up to $500, up to 3 months in jail or both, with the potential for probation, was part of a plea deal that Tanner Barnhill’s counsel reached with the state.
The deal comes after Barnhill aided a then-17-year-old girl in disposing of the remains of a self-induced miscarriage, along with the girl’s mother, in late April. Barnhill was accused of lending support by providing transportation across multiple sites around the Norfolk area where the body was buried, including twice on a property north of the city and once near a cemetery in Stanton County.
Barnhill’s sentencing was scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 2:30 p.m., and Judge Donna Taylor ordered a presentence investigation to be conducted first.
On Monday, 18-year-old Celeste Burgess, who has been charged with three crimes in connection to the April death and subsequent burial of an unborn baby, had her case transferred to Madison County District Court. Of Burgess’ three charges, one is a Class 4 felony and two are Class 1 misdemeanors, so Burgess would face up to 4 years’ imprisonment if she is convicted.
Burgess’ mother, 41-year-old Jessica Burgess, also has been charged with prohibited acts with human skeletal remains, abortion at greater than 20 weeks and abortion by an unlicensed physician — all Class 4 felonies — plus concealing the death of another person and false reporting, both Class 1 misdemeanors.
Celeste Burgess is scheduled to be arraigned in district court on Thursday, July 21, and Jessica Burgess will be arraigned on Friday, July 22.