MADISON — A Norfolk man alleged to have been involved in the April burial of an unborn baby’s body was named in a complaint filed by the Madison County Attorney’s Office on Friday.
Tanner Barnhill, 22, was charged with attempted concealing the death of another person, a Class 2 misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in jail, a $1,000 fine or both.
In the complaint, Madison County Attorney Joe Smith alleged that Barnhill “did intentionally engage in conduct which, under the circumstances as he believed them to be, constituted a substantial step in a course of conduct intended to culminate in his commission of the crime of concealing the death of another person.”
Barnhill is the third person to be charged amid an investigation into the apparent abortion of the baby on April 22 and the alleged burning and series of burials of the body in the days following.
Jessica Burgess, 41, and an 18-year-old female, who was 17 at the time of the alleged burial, have been charged for their apparent involvement in the baby’s death and subsequent burial.
Burgess is charged with prohibited acts with human skeletal remains, abortion and abortion by an unlicensed physician — all felonies. Additionally, Burgess is facing misdemeanor charges of concealing the death of another person and false reporting.
The 18-year-old, whose case remains in juvenile court, is charged with felony prohibited acts with human skeletal remains, plus concealing the death of another person and false reporting, both misdemeanors.
At Burgess’ preliminary hearing on June 27, Norfolk police detective Ben McBride said he began investigating the unborn baby's death and subsequent disposal of the body on April 26. One of the teenager’s co-workers notified a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol that the girl had discussed having experienced a miscarriage and needing to “dig the body up and burn the baby’s body” on April 25. The trooper then notified the Norfolk Police Division, prompting the investigation.
McBride testified that, during an interview, Burgess admitted that she, Barnhill and the girl buried the body on property north of Norfolk.
The property owner, a relative of Barnhill’s, told McBride that Barnhill said Burgess and the girl had tried to burn the body before the three of them buried it. Barnhill agreed to an interview the next day, McBride said, when he also allegedly revealed that the body had been buried three times — twice at the property north of Norfolk and once near a cemetery in Stanton County.
Barnhill said that, after the second burial, Burgess made the decision to burn the body and obtained the necessary supplies to do so. The burning was not as successful as Burgess wanted, McBride said, so she decided that the body again needed to be buried.
The alleged burials and burning all took place from April 22 to April 25, according to the detective.
Further testimony from McBride revealed that Burgess ordered “Pregnot” pills on eBay in March — pills that would allow the girl to purposely induce the unborn baby's death. The baby was believed to be about 29 weeks old at the time of the purported abortion in late April.
Nebraska law prohibits anyone, even a licensed physician, from administering an abortion once an unborn child reaches 20 weeks. Smith filed both of the abortion charges against Burgess because the girl was believed to be more than 20 weeks’ pregnant and because Burgess is not a licensed physician.
District Judge Mark Johnson took Burgess’ case under advisement following her preliminary hearing. The judge will submit a written ruling after he determines whether probable cause exists that Burgess has committed the felonies for which she has been charged. A finding of probable cause does not mean that a defendant is guilty.
As Burgess’ charges stand, she would face up to 8 years’ imprisonment if she’s convicted.
The teenager is scheduled to appear before County Judge Michael Long in juvenile court on Monday, July 11. The county attorney’s office has filed a motion for her case to be transferred to adult court. She faces up to 4 years’ imprisonment if she is convicted.
Barnhill is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Madison County Court on Tuesday, July 5.