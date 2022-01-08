MADISON — Another man has been convicted of a felony for his involvement in a drive-by shooting last January in Norfolk.
Carlos Jiménez, 21, pleaded guilty on Friday to charges of attempted terroristic threats, a Class 4 felony, and third-degree assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor, as part of a plea agreement. Jiménez appeared before District Judge Mark Johnson alongside his attorney, Brad Ewalt.
The Norfolk man was initially charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and third-degree assault after he and 20-year-old Jairo Ortega assaulted and threatened a teenage boy just moments before several shots were fired at a nearby residence on Jan. 24, 2021.
Another man with the pair, Marquis Granville, then 23, was found to have discharged a gun at a Norfolk residence from a vehicle. An investigation revealed that Jiménez and Ortega were inside the vehicle when Granville discharged the weapon.
Granville had believed that Martrail Edwards, whom Granville had a “beef” with, was inside the home, although Edwards wasn’t in Norfolk at the time of the shooting. Granville was sentenced in June to 6 to 9 years in prison for unlawful discharge of a firearm.
The charges Jiménez faces mostly relate to his actions just before Granville fired his weapon.
Before any shots were fired, a woman who lived at a house in the 1300 block of West Park Avenue at the time said a teenage boy who lived at the same house came into the house and told her that he was supposed to rob her.
The woman told police that the boy’s face looked beaten up and his hands bloody. Granville told police that the boy had stolen marijuana from Jiménez’s brother and that Jiménez and Ortega told him to “go get back what he stole.”
Instead of executing a robbery, the boy instead told the woman to call the police. The woman later made the boy leave, and he got into a vehicle occupied by Granville, Jiménez and Ortega.
Granville later told police that Jiménez and Ortega assaulted the boy inside the vehicle, which was corroborated by the woman’s statements that the boy’s face and hands were bloody.
In March, the boy was interviewed by police and said that he was forced to give up everything he had to the occupants of the vehicle before they made him to go into the residence with the intent to commit robbery. He also advised that Ortega and Jiménez assaulted him and that Ortega struck him in the face with a gun.
Two days after the incident, Jiménez admitted to police that he and Ortega had beaten up the boy inside the vehicle. He also said that he and Ortega were inside the vehicle when Granville fired at the residence.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, detailed Jiménez’s involvement in the violent incident. Jiménez was not responsible for discharging the firearm, Kiernan said, but he holds some of the responsibility for how the sequence of events unfolded.
“The state is not alleging that the defendant fired the shots but that he was inside the vehicle and with the person who fired the shots,” he said of Jiménez.
Jiménez now faces up to 3 years in prison following his convictions on Friday. His sentencing is scheduled for Friday, March 18.
Ortega pleaded no contest to the same charges as Jiménez in November and was subsequently found guilty. He also faces up to 3 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Jan. 28.
ALSO IN court on Friday, Johnson called for a five-minute recess midway through the morning out of respect for the late Michael Bowersox, who died Dec. 30 at the age of 55. Bowersox worked for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department for 30 years before retiring in 2019.
Others appeared (or did not appear) Friday on the following charges:
Delivery of methamphetamine
— Derrick L. Haywood, 39, 509 N. Pine St., motioned to continue his pretrial.
Terroristic threats, resisting arrest, false reporting, obstructing a peace officer
— Andrew J. Allen, 39, 704 Koenigstein Ave., No. 3, motioned to continue his pretrial.
Terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, domestic assault causing bodily injury, negligent child abuse
— Jessica Arredondo, 27, 901 S. 16th St., motioned to continue pretrial.
Possession of methamphetamine, false reporting
— Gina A. Barrett, 19, 201 N. 12th St., failed to appear and had a warrant issued for her arrest.
Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, protection order violation
— Mikhail A. Behnke, 28, 601 E. Braasch Ave., motioned to continue his pretrial and trial.
Fraudulent acquisition of a controlled substance
— Michele L. Bristol, 48, Columbus, motioned to continue her pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine, terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony
— Troy D. Chaney, 40, Pierce, motioned to continue his pretrial for the methamphetamine charge and motioned to continue both his pretrial and trial in the terroristic threats and weapons case.
Possession of methamphetamine — two counts
— Leon D. Christiansen, 61, 111 N. Ninth St., pleaded guilty to both charges and will enter the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court program.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, minor in possession, open alcohol container, obstructing a peace officer
— Angel A. Rodriguez, 20, Norfolk, motioned to continue her pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Devin N. Zollars, 26, 1000 Koenigstein Ave., pleaded guilty.
— John B. Decamp, 33, Columbus, motioned to continue his pretrial and trial.
— Angela R. Flores, 43, Norfolk, motioned to continue her pretrial and trial.
— William J. Hammock, 36, 111 N. Ninth St., motioned to continue his pretrial.
Burglary
— Matthew J. Dinovo, 31, Bellevue, motioned to continue his pretrial and trial.
Criminal impersonation
— Cory Frankenberg, 30, Grand Island, pleaded no contest.
Driving under suspension, resisting arrest
— Miles M. Guyton Jr., 28, 601 S. Second St., motioned to continue his pretrial and trial.
Third-degree sexual assault of a child
— Adam N. Henn, 40, Omaha Correctional Center, motioned to continue his pretrial.
Theft by deception ($5,000 or more)
— Marvel Jones, 63, 1700 N. Victory Road, motioned to continue his pretrial and trial.
Possession of amphetamine
— Dominic A. Juarez, 20, Nebraska Department of Corrections, had his pretrial continued because of a positive COVID-19 test.