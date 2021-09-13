Familiar names topped both the steer and heifer shows Sunday during the 72nd annual Norfolk Beef Expo.
Brenna Benes of Pierce won the grand champion steer, while her cousin, Braden Benes of Albion, had the reserve champion steer.
Kolton Rasmussen of Newman Grove won the heifer show. It was the third time he showed the champion or reserve champion heifer at the Norfolk show. Elliott Hansen of Norfolk exhibited the reserve champion heifer.
In recent years, the show sponsored by the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce has attracted about 100 to 130 head of cattle. Unofficially, there were 85 cattle registered for the show, with 73 exhibited and 12 scratched.
Judge Jefferson Keller of St. Paul said he was impressed with the quality of cattle, especially in the steer show.
“It sounds like numbers were down from years in the past, but the quality certainly showed through,” Keller said. “I was awfully impressed with the depth of the steer show, all the way from the First Division to the last. I think we had tremendous winners lined up.”
Keller said he also was impressed with the quality of the grooming, which is “a testament to the families and the kids who put in the work.”
Growing up, Keller said he showed “once or twice” at the Norfolk Beef Expo and had fun coming back on Sunday.
“It’s been an absolute pleasure,” he said. “I really enjoyed the opportunity to sort through your show and I guess on the weekend that we’re dealing with (9/11), the way the country is today, this is what it’s all about.
“You have kids and families getting out here and doing what we love,” he said. “We are lucky to live where we do. We have the opportunities that we do and partake in events like this, (where we) get these kids brought up in agriculture and teach them what’s right and what’s wrong.”
Brenna Benes of Pierce said this is her third year showing cattle. She brushes and works with her steer, Yogi, each day.
The daughter of Kevin and Laura Benes said they kept Yogi in cool conditions all year. He weighed 1,406 pounds and was a Simmental-Charolais crossbreed.
“He was my first steer, so he will be one of my special ones,” Brenna said. Midwest Bank paid $3,600 premium for the champion.
This is the third generation of Benes family showing cattle, dating back to the 1970s and ’80s when Mike, Melvin and Denise Benes of Valparaiso showed Charolais cattle. They often did well at the Nebraska State Fair and Ak-Sar-Ben Livestock show.
The next generation featured brothers Mark and Kevin Benes, who grew up in the Albion area, showing crossbred cattle. Now Kevin and his wife, Laura, have two children, and Mark and his wife, Aliscia, have five children. Their son, Braden, had the reserve steer sell for a premium of $1,650, which was purchased by Aschoff Cattle.
Both Benes families raise show cattle and breeding stock.
“4-H is a great program,” older brother Mark Benes said. “It taught us a lot of values in life, and we hope that it continues with activities like this. We really appreciate the support from the community and everybody involved in putting something like this on. It’s a lot of work and it take a lot of time, but we are sure appreciative of the hard work they put in to reward us. It’s a very good event.”
Kolton Rasmussen of Newman Grove won the heifer show, with a critter he named Molly. Molly becomes the third champion or reserve heifer he’s shown in Norfolk. Lou’s Thriftyway paid a $900 premium for the champion heifer.
Kolton said he enjoys the Norfolk show.
“It’s a lot of work and it takes a lot of hours in the barn,” Kolton said. “There’s a lot of late nights and early mornings and hours spent on them.”
That includes bringing them in the barn where the show cattle are kept cool and rinsed off twice daily. The cattle also have fans blowing on them to help grow hair.
Elliott Hansen of Norfolk showed the reserve grand champion heifer. Midwest Bank paid a $1,400 premium for it.
The following were the champions and reserve champions:
Market heifers, Division I champion — Kolton Rasmussen, Newman Grove; reserve, Elliott Hansen, Norfolk.
Division II champion, Claire Sievers, Randolph; reserve, Skyler Sudbeck, Wynot.
Market steers, Division I champion — Brenna Benes, Pierce; reserve, Braden Benes, Albion; Division II champion, Cole Cooper, Elmwood; reserve, Alexis Billeter, Loomis; Division III champion, Jace Prinz, Clarkson; reserve, Brody Wiese, Lindsay.
Showmanship winners, Junior — 1. Addison Dairymple, Arnold; 2. Emma Stallbaumer, Octonto. Intermediate — 1. Josie Ritter, Beemer; 2. Brody Wiese, Lindsay. Senior — 1. Jack Ritter, Beemer; 2. Zach Anderson, Columbus.