Close to two hours of debate over funding for a new child care facility in Norfolk ended with a unanimous vote in favor of the funds at this week’s city council session.
Through a loan program sponsored by the city’s economic development department, The Women’s Empowering Life Line (WELL) was awarded $103,219.10 to be utilized toward the purchase of a building located at 600 N. 12th St. in Norfolk for a total price of $450,000.
The facility, which was formerly a daycare, will be updated, and WELL officials said they are planning to open the new child care center in early July.
The proceeds for the loan are being provided through the Nebraska Local Option Municipal Economic Development Act, or LB 840, as it is commonly referred to.
In her comments on the matter, city director of economic development Candice Alder said the remaining $300,000 in funding for this program needed to be utilized by the end of the current fiscal year, and that the WELL was one of two applicants requesting use of the remaining LB 840 funds.
“The situation is unique in that both of these applicants requested the full amount of the award. Because the program is due to sunset on Sept. 30, we are no longer collecting funds ... there’s no more property tax being collected to feed into this program,” Alder said. “On Feb. 24, a special ED (economic development) subcommittee was called to discuss how to best proceed with this. Staff had not encountered this issue before.”
Alder said that because both applicants were requesting all of the remaining funds, the subcommittee was needed to determine how the funds should be divided. The other applicant for the funding was Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp. (EVCDC). The EVCDC application was approved last month.
Following Alder’s comments, several members of the WELL staff addressed the council, including executive director Donna Larson.
“I have served as the executive director for close to eight years now and I have been privileged to be able to see the growth that we’ve done in this organization,” Larson said.
Larson said she, and her team, had researched the community’s child care shortage extensively.
“Investing in early child care development has a huge impact on how our community will continue to shape and grow.”
Larson shared several letters from those in the community who support the expansion of child care programs for the WELL. She added statistics showing that appropriate child care options within the community can often serve as a deterrent for drug and alcohol use, as well as criminal behavior later in the lives of the children.
Larson said many of the families now served through the WELL programs are considered “high risk.”
“It’s been shown that children who had experienced adversity in their childhood, things like parental substance abuse or parental mental health disorders, are at higher risk for developing those also,” Larson said.
During at times tense discussions among council members, Kory Hildebrand and Justin Webb had tough questions about the logistics of the child care operation and also about the application process for those who applied for funding as part of the LB 840 program.
“I am torn. My heart goes out to the kids. My mind tells me I need to do what’s best with these taxpayer dollars. I’m going to stick to the business side of things,” Hildebrand said.
Hildebrand pointed out that should the WELL file a property tax waiver, in addition to the loan funds being awarded, the city would lose out on any property tax revenue that might be generated from the property that the organization is planning to purchase.
Larson said, in no uncertain terms, that the WELL would file the property tax waiver.
Hildebrand also said he felt as though the asking price for the property was inflated.
“The total value of the tax rolls right now is $327,211. So, I don’t know where your valuation of $450,000 comes from. So, that kind of bothers me that it’s almost $125,000 from what the tax rolls has it to what it’s valued at. I don’t understand what the gap there is.”
Hildebrand said that while he could acknowledge that there would be some gap between the tax roll assessment and the property sale price, the gap seemed excessive.
Webb questioned the fairness of the application process for the funding.
“I feel like our economic development has been working on how to get this property sold. I don’t feel like the application process has been fair and equitable,” Webb said.
Webb said the property, which was originally a daycare, was purchased by its current owner, shut down, and now the responsibility for helping to reopen the facility is falling to taxpayers.
Webb also pointed out that the LB 840 funds were derived from property tax dollars and that since taxpayers had already provided the funds through taxation, it was unfair to then remove the property from the tax rolls for any future tax.
In later comments, both Hildebrand and Webb stated that while they completely support the mission of the WELL and acknowledge the critical need for child care in the community, they simply were uncomfortable with some of the details of the project.
“In the end, meeting the needs of needy children in this community is more important than any concerns that I may have about the particulars of the property purchase,” Hildebrand said.
Mayor Josh Moenning spoke to the importance of the WELL and the programs that it provides to the community.
“The child care burden here today still falls most heavily on women, and I look around and there’s not a woman represented on this council. I have to think this conversation might be different if that weren’t the case.”
Moenning added that the WELL had met all of the criteria for receiving the LB 840 funds and that it was meeting a substantial need in the community.
WELL officials said that following its initial opening to existing clients in July, the facility will be open to the public in August. By next January, they anticipate serving 90 children, and they expect to meet the child care needs of as many as 127 children by summer of 2024.
Officials said they also are working on rebranding the organization and that there will most likely be a new name for the facility in the coming months, although they are still working on those plans.