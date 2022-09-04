I knew Burt Reynolds played the lead role in the original version of “The Longest Yard” back in 1974.
The realization of this fact came to mind the first time I watched the 2005 remake starring Adam Sandler and Chris Rock. As soon as Reynolds strutted onto the screen and introduced himself as Nate Scarboro, inmate from cellblock D and a former Sooner (back when he could run and gun), my memory dredged that bit of trivia up from nowhere.
I don’t how know I knew. I’d never seen the nearly 50-year-old flick that couples the unlikely subjects of prison and football. But I was a big fan of the remake and had the original on my list to watch one day to see how they compared.
What better time to do that than at the start of the football season?
The story follows the plight of disgraced pro football player Paul “Wrecking” Crewe (played by Reynolds in 1974 and Sandler in 2005). Crewe was kicked out of the sport after getting caught in a points-shaving scandal. After stealing and wrecking his girlfriend’s car, Crewe is sentenced to prison, where the shifty warden wants to pick his brain on how to improve the guards’ semi-pro team. The warden puts him in charge of assembling a team of convicts the guards can play in a tune-up game to kick off their season and hilarity ensues. But more so in the remake than in the original.
I’d been told by a couple of people that the original movie was “much darker” than the remake, so I sat down last weekend expecting to see a much different story from the remake with which I was familiar.
I was pleasantly surprised to see many similarities between the two versions. A good bit of dialogue, the characters and pacing, even the use of the multi-frame screen sequence as the climactic game approaches were the same between the two movies.
But I understand those who said the original was “darker.” Watching it, I struggled to understand its classification under the action-comedy genre. There were a few amusing scenes and some laugh-inducing dialogue but, in the end, you still have a dramatic story about a guy being exploited, beaten and threatened because a corrupt prison warden wants his team to win.
The remake, however, was definitely a comedy. The difference was in the casting and character development.
Reynolds was a beloved, veteran actor, but he did not have the comedic timing or strong supporting cast to distract from the seriousness of the story. And my greatest exposure to Eddie Albert before this movie was through reruns of the sitcom “Green Acres,” so it especially was jarring to see him play a villainous Warden Hazen.
In contrast, the remake was chock-full of great supporting actors, including Chris Rock as Crewe’s loveable “half-star” sidekick, Caretaker; James Cromwell as the warden; Cloris Leachman as the warden’s secretary and Reynolds as Scarboro.
Character development also factored into the differences between the two versions. It doesn’t take much detail to give a little dimension to a character. I was disappointed in how little the hero, Crewe, was fleshed out in the original, and most supporting characters lacked any back story or quirks to make them endearing to the audience.
Little details in the remake, however, provide depth and comic relief that filled out the spaces lacking in the original. As race relations come into play in both versions of the movie, it was refreshing to see the depth established in the remake with the story line and the Black characters, especially Megget, played by the rapper, Nelly; Cheeseburger Eddie, played by Terry Crews, and Switowski, played brilliantly by Bob Sapp.
Both movies are entertaining. But viewers should be aware that both have extremely coarse language and the situational comedy is geared toward adult audiences. The original also is definitely a product of its era; some of the offensive dialogue reflects that.
I won’t say which version I think is better because I think they both have merit. I will say I personally prefer the remade version of the movie because it not only is a true comedy, but it also utilizes the best feature of the original — Burt Reynolds — whose talent and comedic timing got better with age.