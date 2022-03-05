There’s a risk to putting all of your eggs in one basket.
Just ask Deb and Cammie Schlievert, the mother-and-daughter duo who own Rags to Riches, The Husker Place in Norfolk.
For several of their business’ 45-year history, the Schlieverts have put their stock in their fellow Nebraskans’ love for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, selling apparel and gifts that appeal to the Big Red faithful.
Sometimes it works out well for them: “In the ’90s, we started bringing in Husker stuff because there was such a demand for it. Throughout the ’90s, it got so big,” Cammie said.
Other times, the University of Nebraska football team leaves its fan base with a broken heart week after week and the desire of customers to show off Husker pride in clothing and merchandise falls to the side — but never too far to the side.
“Husker fans will always be Husker fans,” Cammie said. “It’s Nebraska pride. They support Nebraska not just for the athletics, but it’s kind of a whole state thing. They get Husker hats. When you travel, you wear your Husker stuff.”
Rags to Riches, which opened at the Sunset Plaza Mall in Norfolk in 1977, started out as a shop where customers could find clothing and giftware. Over time, it evolved into The Husker Place after Deb said she regularly overheard customers refer to it as such in conversations.
The store’s signs changed to reflect the shift toward being The Husker Place — a shop where everything has a Big Red flair — when it moved to 2100 Market Lane in 2018, the same year former Husker quarterback Scott Frost became head coach.
“The hype was at an all-time peak,” Cammie said. “His first game here was our biggest day in business history. That Saturday of his first game, you couldn’t park in the parking lot.”
But that first game never happened, canceled by a storm that moved over Lincoln and stole the thunder from the Frost-era debut.
While Cammie said she is “very critical” of Frost, she believes that game’s cancellation changed the trajectory of the coach’s career so far at Nebraska.
“I even have said that first game you would’ve won. That whole first season you had the talent on the team and probably would’ve gotten a bowl game year one. It would’ve helped players buy in,” Cammie said.
But, she added, “As a coach, that year is in the past, and you’ve got to move on.”
She and Deb said they would like to see that happen soon. They were encouraged by sales in 2021.
Fans appeared hungry for a return to normalcy at the stadium after COVID kept sports subdued in 2020. And although wins for the football team were scarce, the competitiveness — especially on defense — was enough to keep fans engaged.
Huskers fans also kept interest in showing off their pride as the volleyball team advanced to the finals in the postseason. Deb said her daughter worked extra hard to make sure the store would have inventory on hand for customers despite supply chain disruptions that had other retailers stymied.
While the volleyball team does have a strong following, the passion for the football team keeps drawing customers back on a regular basis. Like all Husker fans, the Schlieverts said they are looking forward to next season and would love to see Nebraska beat Oklahoma.
“It’s at home. That would be huge,” Cammie said.
The Schlieverts said the commendable thing about Husker fans is the eternal optimism they always seem to have about how the football team will do in the upcoming season. But they also said they are concerned that patience is wearing thin and question how long Frost will remain if the team doesn’t become a dominant force this fall.
That does not mean they will shift to another team. Like the fan base they serve, the Schlieverts will remain loyal to the Big Red.
“We’ll stick with the Huskers,” Cammie said.