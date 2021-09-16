The history of Johnson Park

The parks have been busy this summer. Skyview is always the site of lots of activities, including the Christian Cross Festival, Music in the Park, Boomfest and much more. Recently, a church had an old-fashioned revival under a tent at Central Park, and Johnson Park recently hosted its Rock the Block event, which is a family activity designed to raise money for The Zone After School Program.
Johnson Park has been receiving a lot of renewed attention lately. Renovating and updating the park and surrounding area began several years ago when the street south of the park was closed, a biking and hiking trail was created and activities on the river, such as kayaking and canoeing, began being offered.
But the park has been a popular feature in Norfolk since the 1930s, when Nels P. Johnson, Norfolk’s park board chairman, convinced city officials that parks were important. He once said they were an “outlet for pent-up energies of childhood and youth.” Little did he know that older folks would enjoy the parks as much as young people.
The ground where the park is located, which was once a riverbed, was leased from the Norfolk Cereal and Flour Mill until 1959, when the city bought the property for $5,500.
During those early years, the sunken area of the park was “an outdoor living room” where people could escape the heat of their homes, have a picnic among the colorful flowers and dip their toes in the pond or waterfall.
Transforming the property from a riverbed to a park was initially done by men who were part of the Works Progress Administration (WPA) program, which provided job opportunities for people during the depression. A Daily News article from 1933 said that between 75 and 100 unemployed men worked on the park improvements. “Payment for the work is to be made in grocery orders drawn on federal aid funds. They will be paid on the basis of 30 cents an hour.”
Citizens and businesses donated flowers, including hundreds of tulips. The Chicago and Northwestern Railroad donated a carload of rocks for the rock garden.
For around 50 years — from 1937 until the 1980s — the park featured a nativity scene during the Christmas season that drew hundreds of viewers from around Northeast Nebraska. The late Al Howser built the set, and his wife designed and made the clothing. In the early years, musicians from local churches, schools and civic organizations presented live music, and volunteers portrayed some of the characters. Later, recorded music was played.
The park was also once home to the Dederman cabin, said to be Norfolk’s oldest wood structure. Built in 1870 by John and Marie Dederman near what is now North Eighth Street, the cabin was given to the city and relocated to the park in 1941, where it sat for more than 50 years. After it was given to the city, workers removed siding that had been put over the exterior, so the cabin would once again look as it did when it was built. The siding was used to construct a miniature version of Norfolk’s downtown, which was displayed at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. It was surrounded by a fence, and rabbits were allowed to run around the town, which makes me wonder if it was part of the zoo that was once located at Ta-Ha-Zouka.
In the 1990s, the cabin was given to the Elkhorn Valley Historical Society and moved to Verges Park, where it remains today.
While Johnson Park has changed a lot in the past 90 years, it does retain some of its historic elements, including the stone arch over the steps on the west side that is probably original. The flag pole, set in a rock base, was a gift from the American Legion and Auxiliary in 1939.
Although the park is most remembered for its gardens, nativity scene and cabin, it was the scene of some unusual events. For instance, in 1937, a man kidnapped an Omaha cab driver, drove the cab with the driver inside to Norfolk and, once in town, tied the driver to a tree in Johnson Park. Luckily, the driver quickly worked his way free and went to the police station to report the crime. Fortunately, the car was found abandoned just a block away from the park, but the kidnapper was never apprehended, so no one knows why he was so anxious to get to Norfolk.