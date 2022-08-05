Behind Norfolk’s expanding art scene is an organization that no one seems to know.
The Nebraska Cultural Endowment has helped fund the Great American Comedy Festival, Prime Time Reading Time in Norfolk’s elementary schools and much more. However, not many people seem to know about the trust that has helped fund the arts and humanities in Nebraska.
Michelle Dudley, a member of the Nebraska Arts Council, said people may be unaware of the endowment because of its complicated nature.
“Because they're just kind of the holding company,” Dudley said. “So you hear more about the Nebraska Arts Council and Humanities Nebraska, but you really don't know who this entity is that's doling out the money for these programs.”
The Nebraska Cultural Endowment is the first and only arts and humanities trust in the country that receives funding from its state legislature. In 2020, the Nebraska Legislature passed a bill that would require the state to match donations to the endowment by up to $1 million every year. Under the new bill, the endowment can receive funds from the state for 10 years, for a total of $10 million.
“So the fact that we have one that is as big as ours is just incredible and very special. And we really want to make sure that everyone knows about it,” said Maggie Smith, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment executive director.
Since the Nebraska Cultural Endowment’s creation in 1998, more than $15 million in funds has been allocated to the arts and humanities in the state. Although the endowment collects the money from public and private donations, it leaves the distribution of its funds up to the Nebraska Arts Council and Humanities Nebraska.
Norfolk is one of the many communities across the state that has received funds from the organization.
Smith said that during a visit to the Northeast Nebraska town, she was surprised by its vibrant arts scene.
“I just couldn't believe in a town your size, how many things were going on,” Smith said. “You've got a beautiful art center, you've got a great museum, your downtown is alive and you have the sculpture walk. There's just so much to see.”
However, Smith said funding the arts in Norfolk and across Nebraska is not just about making communities more beautiful. It’s also about helping the economy boom by attracting people to stay.
“So not only is it doing something beautiful and cultural for the community, but it's also creating revenue,” Smith said.
Norfolk’s Growing Together initiative hopes to accomplish this concept by attracting the younger population to the community with its upcoming RiverPoint Creative District.
“The arts are a powerful resource for revitalization and provide physical, social, cultural and economic benefits,” said Angie Stenger, the Growing Together executive director. “The efforts of the RiverPoint Creative District will encompass creatively driven projects in the downtown area with the goal of attracting new residents and businesses to grow our economy.”
According to Dudley, many other towns besides Norfolk have received funding from the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.
“Places that would probably not have an arts program do because of the cultural endowment,” Dudley said.
According to Smith, Nebraska Cultural Endowment has a goal of raising its funds up to $40 million by 2030.
People may apply donate or apply to the Nebraska Cultural Endowment by visiting its website at https://nebraskaculturalendowment.org/.
“If you have an idea and it's something artsy, there's a good chance you may get funded,” Dudley said.
Some of the places in Norfolk that have received funds from the Nebraska Cultural Endowment are:
— Elkhorn Valley Historical Society, Dakota Daughters
— Elkhorn Valley Museum and Research Center, Tales from Fort Atkinson: Feeding a Frontier Fort; Nebraska’s Mexican American Legacy; From Society Page to Front Page: Unsung Women of the Nebraska Press; No Time on My Hands: The Story of Grace Snyder
— Grant Elementary School, fall 2019 Prime Time Family Reading Time
— Great American Comedy Festival
— Jefferson Elementary School, spring 2020 Prime Time Family Reading Time
— National Orphan Train Complex, Riders on the Orphan Trains — Foundlings to the Frontier
— Norfolk Arts Center, 2018-19 BSGI; Oscar Rios Pohirieth, “Kusi Talki”; Theatre for Kids spring 2019 presents TheatreWorksUSA’s touring performance of “Pete the Cat”
— Norfolk Public Library, No Time on My Hands: The Story of Grace Snyder; Nebraskan at Heart: Joslyn's Eugene Kingman and the New York Times Mural; The Audacious, NE Sage: Descendants of DeWitty; The Nebraska Unicameral at Eighty: Does George Norris's Vision Still Live?; The Hussites; The Better Half: Nebraska’s Hidden Treasures
— Norfolk Senior High School, Capitol Forum 2019
— Norfolk Veterans Home
— The Meadows, Speaker’s Bureau
— Washington Elementary School, spring 2019 Prime Time Family Reading Time
— Westside Elementary, Matt Mason, Nebraska Touring Grant Program/State Poet FY18; spring 2019 Prime Time Family Reading Time
— Woodland Park Elementary, fall 2019 Prime Time Family Reading Time