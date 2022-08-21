It ain't nothing but the “Hound Dog.”
At least, that’s how it seems with “Hound Dog,” a song made famous by Elvis Presley. It’s been covered hundreds of times by other musicians, and most people believe that “Hound Dog” is Presley’s creation. But the decades-old song actually started and now ends with Black musicians.
Big Mama Thornton
R&B singer Big Mama Thornton and the Johnny Otis Band originally recorded “Hound Dog” in 1952 — four years before Presley first performed it. The original lyrics were written for Thornton by two Jewish, White men — Jerry Lieber and Mike Stoller. But some say it was Thornton’s raspy voice that kicked off the song’s popularity.
After the initial release of Thornton’s “Hound Dog” in 1953, it soared to No. 1 on the R&B charts and stayed there for seven weeks. But Thornton’s label failed to credit her and the songwriters for the song and for years they didn’t receive compensation for the song.
Thornton’s “Hound Dog” was originally an R&B song about a woman who was tired of her “good for nothing” man. It had a bluesy, rough and passionate feel with the original lyrics.
However, Thornton’s “Hound Dog” is not what inspired Presley to create his own version. According to History.com, he first heard the song from a White vocal group, Freddie Bell and the Bell Boys, who had taken the song from Thornton.
Freddie Bell and the Bell Boys
Two years after Thornton released “Hound Dog,” vocal group Freddie Bell and the Bell Boys started performing its own version of the song.
The new version had a much faster tempo with “cleaner” lyrics, which at the time was perfect for reaching a wider audience. But with the changed lyrics, the song had lost some of its original meaning.
The Freddie Bell and the Bell Boys rendition changed Thornton’s “racy” lyrics into a rock ’n’ roll, swing-dancing song that was literally about a hound dog. It was no longer a passionate song about a woman disappointed in her lover.
However, it was the Freddie and the Bell Boys version of “Hound Dog” that Presley would fall in love with. According to History.com, he first heard the group perform the song in Las Vegas in 1955. He later asked the band members if he could use the song and they said yes.
For Presley, it was almost as if the vocal group had wrapped up the song in gift paper, tied it with a bow and handed it over to him.
The King of Rock ’n’ Roll
In 1956, Presley released his own version of “Hound Dog,” and it saw massive success. His cover quickly overshadowed both Freddie Bell and the Bell Boys and Big Mama Thornton’s performances.
The recording broke a record when it stayed No. 1 on the charts for 11 weeks. And his release of “Hound Dog” sold more than 3 million copies in the United States alone after its first release.
Presley’s “Hound Dog'' was more akin to the Freddie Bell and the Bell Boys recording with the faster, upbeat tempo. This in turn gave the original R&B song a rock ’n’ roll makeover. He also kept the sanitized lyrics that the vocal group had used.
Songwriter Stoller, who is almost 90 years old now, told the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast in June that although he appreciated Presley’s talents, he preferred Thornton’s version of “Hound Dog.”
“It didn’t have the groove that Big Mama’s record had, which was fantastic,” Stoller said on the podcast.
Yet, Presley’s lack of “groove” did not seem to sway his audience of young adult women. And it was, coincidentally, with the version including cleaner lyrics that he found himself in trouble. During his televised 1956 performance of “Hound Dog” on “The Milton Berle Show,” Presley received national backlash for his “provocative” hip moves.
One could say that the “Hound Dog” incident set the stage for the rest of Presley’s performances and career.
Doja Cat samples “Hound Dog”
This summer, 70 years after Big Mama Thornton recorded “Hound Dog,” Doja Cat released her song called “Vegas.”
Doja Cat’s song is not a cover of “Hound Dog.” Instead, it's a new song that pays homage to a certain R&B singer. The title of “Vegas” may be an ode to Presley, but the song's biggest acknowledgment is to Big Mama Thornton, who was sampled in Doja Cat’s song.
“Vegas” is a mix of pop, rap and R&B. The lyrics, however, restore the meaning of Big Mama Thornton’s “Hound Dog” to its rightful place. The song no longer represents nothin’ but a hound dog. Instead, it transparently sends the message of a woman disappointed in a man.
Doja Cat may have released “Vegas” for the new Presley biopic “Elvis,” but it’s clear that she had only one person in mind when recording it — Big Mama Thornton.