Two 14-year-old boys were formally charged by prosecutors on Monday with a plethora of crimes, including three felonies each.
The first juvenile, whom the Daily News will identify as “Juvenile 1,” was charged with aiding and abetting unlawful discharge of a firearm at an inhabited dwelling, aiding and abetting the use of a firearm to commit a felony and aiding and abetting unlawful possession of a firearm at a school.
Juvenile 1, who resides in Woodland Park, also was charged with misdemeanor offenses of aiding and abetting unlawful possession of a handgun, resisting arrest, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, criminal mischief and disturbing the peace, as well as violating curfew, an infraction.
The second teenager, “Juvenile 2,” was charged with felony offenses of unlawful discharge of a firearm at an inhabited dwelling, use of a firearm to commit a felony and unlawful possession of a firearm at a school.
Additional charges for Juvenile 2, who lives in Norfolk, include unlawful possession of a handgun, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, disturbing the peace and violating curfew.
On Tuesday, both minors denied committing the offenses for which they’ve been charged.
On Aug. 14, County Judge Michael Long ordered for both suspects to be detained at the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Services Center in Madison until further notice.
The judge had allowed Juvenile 2 — who is accused of firing a Taurus G2 9mm pistol at an occupied residence on Aug. 12 — to lead law enforcement officers to the location of the gun, which was found underneath a vehicle outside Juvenile 1’s residence in Woodland Park.
Both suspects had their cases continued to Tuesday, Sept. 26. Long ordered for both of them to continue to be detained at least until after their next hearings.
The boys’ charges are the result of an incident in which a residence near Woodland Park Elementary was struck during the early-morning hours of Aug. 12.
The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area around 2:13 a.m. Multiple 911 callers reported hearing four to six gunshots and seeing at least one male running from the area.
The first arriving sheriff’s deputy observed Juvenile 1 and a 13-year-old Norfolk girl walking near the school. Juvenile 1 allegedly had a handgun sticking out of his pants pocket.
The pair were detained at gunpoint until additional law enforcement officers arrived. The handgun was determined to be an authentic-looking toy/prop pistol, according to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
Later, Juvenile 1 was going to be placed in a patrol unit, as he was on probation, when he fled on foot and refused to obey commands to stop after being advised he was under arrest, Unger said.
It was determined during this time that a third person (Juvenile 2) also had been present and most likely fired the shots that were reported.
Juvenile 1 was located and taken into custody near his Woodland Park residence. Juvenile 2 was observed at the residence and reportedly refused to cooperate or give his name.
Juvenile 2 was eventually identified by authorities and told that he was under arrest, at which time Unger said the teenager physically began to resist efforts to secure him in handcuffs and had to be physically subdued.
It was not immediately known whether any structures were struck by gunfire, but investigation revealed that a residence on Meadow Lane had been hit four or five times.
Unger said the motive for the shooting was believed to be over an alleged relationship involving another female.
The sheriff said on Tuesday that the firearm used to shoot the residence is believed to have been stolen from Juvenile 1’s uncle while the uncle was staying at the same residence as the 14-year-old.