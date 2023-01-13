Prosecutors will be able to use statements made by 17-year-old Gabriel Safty to authorities as evidence against the teenager at a potential jury trial.
District Judge James Kube signed an order on Thursday ruling that alleged disclosures from the rural Leigh teenager to Sgt. Aaron Kleensang with the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office were made freely and voluntarily and under proper Miranda warnings.
Kube’s ruling follows a Dec. 14 hearing that resulted from a motion made by prosecutors to determine the admissibility of Safty’s statements, plus a related motion filed by Safty’s attorney, Brad Ewalt, to suppress Safty’s alleged disclosures as evidence.
The sheriff’s office was notified that there had been a break-in and sexual assault at a rural residence north of Leigh about 12:30 a.m. on April 21. It was learned that the suspect, later identified as Safty, stole the victim’s vehicle after the alleged sexual assault.
A Stanton County sheriff’s deputy later noticed the stolen vehicle driving eastbound on Highway 32 and, after a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol also began following the vehicle, a traffic stop was attempted.
The vehicle did not stop, prompting a pursuit that several additional law enforcement officers were dispatched to assist with. A combination of a tire deflation device deployed by the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office and the disabling of the vehicle by OnStar prompted Safty to ditch the vehicle west of West Point, according to law enforcement.
The 17-year-old was eventually located on top of a livestock trailer and taken into custody.
After Safty was found, he was handcuffed and placed into Kleensang’s patrol vehicle, the sergeant testified at the Dec. 14 hearing. Kleensang said he gave Safty his Miranda advisements shortly after 2:30 a.m., which included, among other liberties, his right to have an attorney present and his right to stay silent — advisements that were captured on body cam footage.
The sergeant questioned Safty for a few minutes, he testified, at which time Safty allegedly admitted to perpetrating the sexual assault and stealing the victim’s vehicle.
During the roughly 30-minute drive to Stanton, Kleensang said he discussed “the events of that night” with Safty, a conversation that was recorded both on Kleensang’s body cam and captured on video from inside the patrol vehicle.
At the sheriff’s office, Kleensang said he continued questioning Safty, a conversation that apparently garnered continued admissions from Safty about what had happened. That 20- to 30-minute conversation also was captured on Kleensang’s body cam, he said, as was an interview Safty had with a probation officer.
Kleensang said Safty was told he “eventually” would be able to make a phone call and that it was about two hours after Safty was taken into custody that he was provided that opportunity.
Ewalt had alleged that statements made by Safty were obtained in violation of the 17-year-old’s Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and his Miranda rights. The defense attorney also wrote in his motion that Safty was a juvenile at the time of the purported incidents and the waiver of his rights was not made freely and voluntarily.
Ewalt also held the position that Safty should have been permitted to contact his guardians or have them present during questioning. There is not any case law, though, that supports Ewalt’s stance.
In his written order overruling Ewalt’s motion, Kube said Safty appeared to have fully understood his rights and was open to communicating his activities to Kleensang. Further, the judge said, there was not any evidence to suggest that Safty was coerced, induced or otherwise inappropriately persuaded to talk to Kleensang.
Kube’s ruling was the most recent hit to Safty’s defense since charges were filed against him nearly nine months ago.
Last May, County Judge Michael Long ruled that there was probable cause to bind Safty’s case over to district court. Long also had denied Ewalt’s motion for two of the charges against Safty — false imprisonment and terroristic threats — to be prosecuted in juvenile court.
In August, Kube denied Ewalt’s request to transfer jurisdiction of Safty’s case from district court to juvenile court, where the punishment upon a potential conviction would not be nearly as harsh.
Safty has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6. He is being held at the Antelope County Jail on $510,000 bond and is charged with first-degree sexual assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, burglary, theft, terroristic threats and first-degree false imprisonment.
If he is convicted of each crime, Safty would face 2 to 146 years in prison.