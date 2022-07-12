MADISON — An 18-year-old Norfolk woman charged with three crimes in connection to the April death and subsequent burial of an unborn baby had her case transferred to Madison County District Court on Monday.
Celeste Burgess appeared on prosecutors’ motion to transfer her three charges — prohibited acts with human skeletal remains, concealing the death of another person and false reporting — from juvenile court to adult court.
Matthew Soltys, deputy Madison County public defender, told County Judge Michael Long that Burgess didn’t have any opposition to her case being transferred to adult court. The public defender’s office would look to resolve Burgess’ case with prosecutors in district court, Soltys said.
Of Burgess’ three charges, one is a Class 4 felony and two are Class 1 misdemeanors, so Burgess would face up to 4 years’ imprisonment if she is convicted.
Burgess, who was 17 at the time in which her pregnancy was allegedly terminated, turned 18 in June. Burgess’ mother, 41-year-old Jessica Burgess, and 22-year-old Tanner Barnhill, both of Norfolk, also have been charged.
Jessica Burgess is charged with prohibited acts with human skeletal remains, abortion at greater than 20 weeks and abortion by an unlicensed physician — all Class 4 felonies — plus concealing the death of another person and false reporting, both Class 1 misdemeanors. Barnhill is charged with attempted concealing the death of another person, a misdemeanor.
At Jessica Burgess’ preliminary hearing June 27, Norfolk police detective Ben McBride testified that Jessica Burgess purchased a two-pill combination called “Pregnot” for Celeste Burgess in March that was designed to terminate the younger Burgess’ pregnancy.
The pill shipment arrived on April 20, McBride testified. Celeste Burgess then reportedly took the two pills roughly 24 hours apart and reported having a miscarriage on April 22, when she was about 29 weeks pregnant.
Nebraska law prohibits anyone, even a licensed physician, from administering an abortion after a mother reaches 20 weeks pregnant.
The Burgesses, with help from Barnhill, enacted a plan to bury the baby’s body on property belonging to relatives of Barnhill, McBride said. The Burgesses allegedly buried the body three separate times and attempted to burn the body between the second and third entombments.
After Jessica Burgess’ June 27 hearing, District Judge Mark Johnson took the 41-year-old’s case under advisement. On Friday, Johnson ruled that probable cause exists that Jessica Burgess committed each of the felonies for which she is charged. A probable-cause finding does not mean a defendant is guilty.
Johnson said the evidence presented by the Madison County Attorney’s Office demonstrates that the baby died before delivery, was transported by Burgess or at her encouragement to others and was buried at a location other than a regular place for burial and without a proper death certificate, constituting the crime of prohibited acts with human skeletal remains.
“Then (Jessica Burgess) disinterred said body or encouraged others to do so at least one additional time and transported and reburied said human remains again at a place other than a regular place for burial and without proper death certificate issued,” Johnson said.
With the charge of abortion after 20 weeks, the judge ruled that when Jessica Burgess ordered Pregnot pregnancy termination pills for Celeste Burgess, she did not provide the pills to her daughter for any other purpose permitted under statute which would remove Jessica Burgess’ actions from anything other than that of a criminal act.
As for the charge of abortion by an unlicensed physician, the judge wrote in his order that Jessica Burgess ordering Pregnot pills for Celeste Burgess and instructing her to use them was, at minimum, “done knowingly and/or recklessly.”
Evidence shows that no physician was present at any time when the pills were ordered or administered by Jessica Burgess, Johnson said, and all of the abortion-related offenses were committed in Madison County.
Jessica Burgess’ attorney, Brad Ewalt, had argued that both abortion charges are one offense. Johnson ruled that Ewalt’s argument is outside of the parameters of a preliminary hearing and would have to be ruled upon separately from the probable-cause ruling.
Celeste Burgess is scheduled to be arraigned in district court on Thursday, July 21, and Jessica Burgess will be arraigned on Friday, July 22.
Barnhill was scheduled to appear in Madison County Court on Tuesday.