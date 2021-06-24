MADISON — In recent years, farmers have been making more of an effort to show consumers how the food they grow is produced.
From farmers markets to school tours, many farmers share with the public how they raise their livestock and grow their crops. This helps consumers learn that farmers are conservationists, working to keep healthy soils and clean water, while also caring and treating livestock humanely.
Expect those efforts to continue and more.
Rocky Weber, who serves as the president and general counsel of the Nebraska Cooperative Council, told those at the sixth annual Northeast Nebraska Ag Banquet last week in Madison that farmers should expect more education and regulations.
Weber said he isn’t trying to scare anyone, but more people are trying to have a say in how farmers produce their food. That includes corporations that buy food products, such as Conagra, Cargill and PepsiCo.
“The demographic changes are happening very quickly,” Weber said. “And older farmers who are faced with new climate regulations and equity regulations on how they borrow money and things of that nature are saying, ‘We want to retire.’ ”
Many public institutions and foundations are under great pressure to divert themselves of financial interests if they are viewed as harmful to the climate or lacking in equity.
Investors are now interested in things like an ESG score, Weber said. ESG stands for Environmental, Social and Governance.
Lending institutions could be asked to produce ESG scores of their customers. That means the farmers will have to be environmentally conscious, farming in ways that are sustainable and be able to prove it.
They also want to know how diverse the farmers are, how diverse the boards of directors are in the industry, what their hiring practices are and who is being hired to work on these farms?
“Is there diversification of race and gender of those hired to work on these farms and these businesses?” Weber said.
So how do farmers meet these challenges to make sure agriculture, which has been the economic bedrock of Nebraska, remains strong?
Weber said technology could help. Great strides are being taken for broadband by both the state and federal government. High-speed broadband is defined as download speeds of up to 25 megabits per second and upload speeds of up to 3 megabits per second.
Weber said while agriculture needs high-speed broadband, it also needs tech support. Within just a decade or so, trains will be automated. With most train cars automated, farmers also would be able to use automation to sell grain to elevators as soon as a call comes out for grain.
Drones already are being tested to spray fields. They aren’t widespread yet because they don’t hold enough, “but certainly that technology is coming,” he said.
Successful farmers will need to be smart.
“We need to support our schools, support our colleges, support our school systems and make sure the schools are doing the right thing to get everybody ready for this new agricultural economy.”
Weber said he grew up on a farm near Plainview. He milked cows, moved irrigation pipes and helped with the crops. All the farmers he knew were “great stewards of the land.”
He said it is not a stretch to say that farmers can meet these challenges coming forth on societal, cultural and climate challenges.
“We need to stand up loudly and proudly about how we in agriculture produce the food that this world eats. But in addition to that, we need to be open to change and be prepared that what we’re doing is sustainable, regenerative and climate friendly.”