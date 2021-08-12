On Aug. 11, 1945, Helen Daugherty’s ex-husband was arrested while visiting Norfolk for failing to pay child support. He was reportedly $2,000 behind.
This domestic strife was difficult and, for the time, unusual enough for most people. Unfortunately for Helen Daugherty, this is just a footnote in her story. Less than seven years later, she would go missing, never to be found.
Helen Daugherty of Meadow Grove was a teacher at a rural school west of Norfolk when she went missing on March 31, 1952. She was about 38 years old at the time, about 5-foot-6 and weighing 125 pounds, according to a description in the Daily News. She had dark eyes and a dark complexion.
Daugherty had two children, Donna Rae, 16, and Jerry, 14. She had won custody of the children in a 1939 divorce case against her husband, who was ordered to pay her $30 a month in child support.
The night before Daugherty disappeared, a Sunday, was fairly normal. She was visited by her in-laws but went to bed early, after complaining about a headache. Jerry arrived home at 9:30 that night and told her goodnight. When Donna Rae returned from a date a little before midnight, she saw her mother’s car parked in front of the house.
The next day, neither of the kids saw their mother before she left, but they weren’t alarmed since she told them she planned to go to work early that day.
At about 9:30 a.m. passersby noticed the kids at Daugherty’s school were still playing outside, when they normally would’ve been in class at that time. When asked, the students said their teacher had never showed up, the Daily News reported.
The search for Daugherty began then. Her car was soon located off Highway 275, 8 miles west of Norfolk, near a bridge over the Elkhorn River. The keys were in the car, as was her lunch, and there were no footprints to give investigators clues.
Drivers who had passed the area reported seeing Daugherty’s car parked there as early as 5 a.m. Several reported seeing a woman in the car or on the riverbank near it between 6:30 and 7 that morning.
In the coming days, the river was searched by boat and plane, but no signs of Daugherty were found. A nearby gravel pit was drained so it could be searched thoroughly, but it also yielded nothing to investigators.
Almost 200 people volunteered over the course of the searches, and investigators interviewed about 50 people in connection to Daugherty’s disappearance.
The sheriff at the time, John McCarthy, still worked under the assumption Daugherty was alive but had little idea as to what actually happened.
“Sheriff McCarthy said five things could have happened to Mrs. Daugherty. She either planned a disappearance, was kidnapped, was suffering from amnesia, was picked up by a traveler, or was murdered,” the Daily News reported.
Rumors of sightings were plentiful but none ever confirmed.
One might suspect her ex-husband played a role in the disappearance, but he was confirmed to have been in a Seattle hospital at the time.
When parts of a skeleton were found by a fisherman in the Elkhorn in 1954, many speculated they were Daugherty’s remains, and there was some evidence to support this. However, the skull and several other bones that could have provided a positive identification weren’t found.
Did Helen Daugherty drown in the Elkhorn? And if so, were the bones found hers? Was she kidnapped or murdered? Did she disappear on purpose?
Almost 70 years later, the mystery remains and at this point may never be solved.