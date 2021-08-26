The Daily News branded Edna Ingham as a “notorious woman” in the early 1900s. This is understandable considering she ran a brothel and once shot at a man. But there’s much more to her story than that.
During her time in Norfolk, Ingham witnessed two murders and was believed to be the heir to a fortune.
Her story is gritty and violent, but it gives us a look at a Norfolk that no longer exists.
* * *
Witness
Ingham first appears in the Daily News on Thursday, May 9, 1907, as a witness to the murder of Frank Jarmer by Herman Boche about a week before.
Boche claimed that Jarmer had drugged him and convinced him to go to the red-light district. Boche said Jarmer refused to let him leave and that he had robbed him. The dispute ended when Boche shot Jarmer with his revolver, killing him.
Ingham’s role in this drama was that of a witness to the killing. She was the owner of the brothel (or “resort”) and had some sort of a relationship with Jarmer, being described alternatively as his “lover,” “sweetheart,” and “favourite.” Unlike other witnesses, who were held in jail, she was able to post a bond of $500, so she was evidently financially successful.
Months later, she witnessed the murder of Mary Nethaway at the hands of her husband, Valley Nethaway, while on a train to Madison with the other Jarmer murder witnesses to renew their bonds.
Valley boarded the train on Thursday, Dec. 5, 1907, and went to a passenger car where he shot Mary and then killed himself.
Ingham and the other Jarmer witnesses were among the passengers who saw the whole thing.
“Among the passengers on the Madison train were the resort women ... witnesses in the Boche-Jarmer murder,” the Daily News reported. “With the nervousness of their class the resort women were the first to scream at the sight of Nethaway in the car door.”
Heiress
Ingham made the news in her own right on Thursday, Jan. 16, 1908. At this time, more details become available about her.
Her real name was Nellie, the Daily News reported, and she was 23 years old at the time. She was described as “tall, slender and of rather striking appearance.” At this point she’d been in Norfolk for about four years.
Ingham made the headlines because she was a possibly an heir to a “noble” English estate and a $100,000 fortune that had been her grandfather’s.
Ingham had come to the United States from England when she was about 2 years old with her father, John Ingham Jr., who soon left her with a farmer and his family near Sioux City. He would eventually move out west, where he died. Edna would live with the farmer and his family until she was 18.
Not much is known about the next five years of Ingham’s life, except that she was in Bancroft for part of that time. Then, a Sioux City judge received a letter from England, asking him to advertise for the heir of John Ingham Jr. The Daily News reported that if Edna was able to prove her identify, she may be recognized as the heir to the estate.
Ingham planned to go to England to help press her claim for the estate but was under bond as a witness in the Boche trial.
Marriage
It’s unknown if Ingham ever made it to England during this time. But on Thursday, March 26, 1908, the Daily News reported she married a piano player named Roy Manon in Omaha, leaving Norfolk with him for a short time.
Either the marriage didn’t last long or Ingham kept her name and decided to return to work. The next time Ingham made the news, she didn’t come out looking as good.
Shooter
In 1909, Ingham was accused of shooting at a man after a fight.
On Tuesday, Nov. 23, 1909, the Daily News reported that Ingham and two of her workers, whom the paper described as “inmates,” were arrested after a fight ended in shots fired.
One of the workers at Ingham’s “ill famed resort” had allegedly refused to pay a cab driver, George Fox, who delivered her a letter. A fight broke out, and Ingham eventually became involved. She and two other women drove Fox from the house and took a shot at him when he was out in the street. She missed Fox but injured one of his horses.
Ultimately, Ingham got off fairly lightly, being fined only $100 for shooting at Fox.
Notorious woman
By this point, Ingham’s reputation seems to have sunk, despite an incident in which she refused to let a man and his 16-year-old son enter her business due to the son’s age (the pair eventually found a “house” that would take them in). By now, the Daily News regularly referred to Ingham as a “notorious woman,” or just the “Ingham woman.”
Authorities seem to have stepped up enforcement of the city’s ordinance against brothels, with the owner of the building that Ingham leased fined, as were several other “houses of prostitution” around this time.
Then, a fire destroyed the building Ingham operated out of it. The Daily News said she planned on buying a new building, but it’s unknown if that ever happened.
Finally, on Aug. 25, 1911, the Daily News reported Ingham was leaving Norfolk and returning to England permanently.
“With tears in her eyes Edna Ingham ... formerly a resort keeper of this city, bade goodbye to her friends in Norfolk,” the Daily News wrote.
Whether she ever inherited the estate of her grandfather isn’t clear, but evidently it turned out to be worth far less than initially estimated, as there were many debts against it.
What happened to Nellie “Edna” Ingham next is unknown. By the time she left Norfolk, she would have only been around 25 or 26 years old, but there’s no doubt that she’d already led an eventful life.