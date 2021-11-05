It's a common occurrence here in Norfolk — a wrong number from Virginia, spam mail from Massachusetts, even a long-distance call across the Atlantic.
And every time, the response is the same — "Sorry, this is Nebraska."
Apparently, people in Norfolks across the country and around the globe deal with the same issue. It happens so frequently, in fact, that librarians from the various Norfolks — Nebraska, Virginia, Massachusetts, Connecticut and England — decided to make the best of it by planning an online webinar on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 to 11 a.m.
A Tale of Five Norfolks was pitched by Libby O'Neill, the library director in Norfolk, Massachusetts, and quickly caught on with others involved. She had seen another town in the state doing something similar with its own "namesake" in England and decided to give her own town a shot.
According to Jessica Chamberlain, the library director here in town, the idea caught on swimmingly with the others, and plans were soon made. The library directors planned to host a Zoom meeting where they would explain their town's history, famous features, notable natives and quick overviews and tours of their library. Audience members may register to join and will be able to type questions into the chat box for the directors to answer live. The webinar also will be recorded and posted online to be watched afterward.
Hosting this event is a source of pride and inspiration for Chamberlain, who hopes Norfolkans in Nebraska will be happy to show off their home to others.
"I hope folks from our Norfolk watch it and are proud of what they see," she said.
The webinar is not only a fun event, but also an educational opportunity to expand horizons and learn about other cultures in different areas of the country. Although traveling has ramped back up since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, many people still prefer to see the world through a computer screen, visiting places they might not think to visit otherwise.
"Connecting via Zoom and emails means we can socialize and work all over the world," Chamberlain said. "It's an opportunity for people to armchair-travel and learn about other communities and areas of our country and world without leaving the comfort of their home."
In this technological day and age, anything is possible — even with the occasional phone call mix-up or return-to-sender mail from out of state. Something as simple as getting to know a different town with the same name, comparing and contrasting each other, can provide more education and expanding world views. Because each Norfolk offers something different, there will always be something new to explore and learn on the map.
"It's valuable to our own cultural understanding and beneficial to our education," Chamberlain said. "Virtually visiting the world is such a treat and is so helpful.”
Apparently, Norfolkans have more in common than we all thought.