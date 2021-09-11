WAUSA — The summer air is slowly cooling off and the Wausa children are filling their backpacks with back-to-school pencils, colors and paper as they return to school.
Sadly, one summer treat was never enjoyed in the small Knox County community. The newly refurbished public swimming pool has not yet opened for swimmers.
“In March the contractors said it would be opened by Memorial Day weekend, then it would be ready two weeks later and here it is August,” said Bill Schumacher, village board member. “Things were held up with COVID restrictions and delays, slow manufacturing and shipping delays and inspections were pushed back.”
The village board is optimistic things will happen yet this month and the village will be able to open for a couple of weekends to test the newly renovated facility and work out any kinks.
“It was miserable for everyone,” Schumacher said. “People would come up to me and ask what did I think and I would say, ‘Get out your crystal ball and let’s see what is in the future. You know as much as we do.’ ”
The community project has been on the drawing board for two years, Schumacher said. The pool proposal was made possible by a combination of grant awards and community donations. The village received a grant award from the Civic and Community Center Financing Fund for $350,000. The next award, also of $350,000, came from the Land & Water Conservation Fund, and the last grant of $35,000 came from the Lower Elkhorn NRD Recreation Area Development Program.
In addition to those funding gifts, the Wausa community received a gift from an estate that was paired with several local community donations. The total pool project cost was $983,950, and it is a welcomed upgrade for the community.
The pool renovation was completed by Mid-America Pool Renovation from Missouri, which installed a pool liner, guaranteed for 25 years. Schumacher said the main pool basin remains and a zero entrance was added on the east end of the basin, which will make it easier for older swimmers to get out of the pool.
“I like to get in the water just like everyone else and would go swimming in the pool in the summers, too,” Schumacher said. “So it has been disappointing we haven’t got to use it so far.”
The community built the first pool in 1959, like many of the surrounding area communities, and refurbished it in 1989. Now, another 30 years later, an upgrade was needed.
There will be a slide for older swimmers and a smaller slide for young swimmers along with bubble fountains. Another large portion of the project was to build a new pool house with the work being completed by local contractors.
Along with the pool renovation on the northwest corner of town, the village board has been working with NEMA and FEMA to receive funding after a recent flood. The community will do street upgrades near the pool area.
“We have been working closely with the federal and state officials to get this street project completed,” Schumacher said.
The new streets are replacing asphalt with concrete, which was a huge benefit for Wausa. Typically, the street would have had to been replaced with asphalt, but the Wausa board lobbied hard to be able to use concrete for the street and the officials finally agreed.
Schumacher said the street project would be completed in three phases. With phase one finished, he expects the whole project to be completed this fall.
“I just love this town,” Schumacher said.
Proof of that is his dedication to serving the community. He has been a village board member for more than 25 years and, at the present time, he serves as the board chairman.